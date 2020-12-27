Mwonzora wins MDC-T elections; defiant Khupe says he is suspended from the party

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC-T Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora won bitterly contested elections party elections Sunday to choose a new leader following the 2018 death of Morgan Tsvangirai.Results released early Monday morning showed Mwonzora polled 883 votes against 118 for interim leader Thokozani Khupe with Elias Mudzuri a distant third at 14 votes followed by Morgen Komichi who managed just 9 votes.Khupe had been forced out of the congress venue, pelted with water bottles by some supporters after declaring the vote suspended due to rigging allegations.She later told the media that Mwonzora had been suspended from the party with immediate effect, accusing him of rigging the elections and financial impropriety.