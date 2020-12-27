Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mwonzora declared winner

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora has won the race for substantive party president following a chaotic extraordinary congress that saw all his three opponents pull out in the middle of voting citing poll fraud.

According to the outcome, Mwonzora polled 883 votes out of a declared 1 027 total ballots issued in an election that went into the early hours of this Monday.

He was followed by ‘former' acting party leader Thokozani Khupe who polled 118 votes with Elias Mudzuri getting 14 and Morgen Komichi at the tail end with 9 ballots cast in his favour.

There were 1 027 ballots issued of which 1 026 were cast with 2 being spoilt ballots.

Mwonzora's win was met with jubilant celebration by his supporters who occupied parts of the HICC auditorium and the balcony.

His followers broke into song as soon as results were announced.

But the opposition senator's new tenure is immediately confronted with a legitimacy crisis as his opponents all pulled out claiming Mwonzora had manipulated the voters roll to tilt the vote in his favour.

Khupe and Komichi were escorted out of the Harare International Conference Centre by security when Mwonzora's supporters threatened to harm them.

This was after she had tried to decree a stop to the process citing a fake voters' roll smuggled into use by the wily politician.

Mudzuri also quietly slipped out of the venue earlier in disgruntlement over the process.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora wins MDC-T elections; defiant Khupe says he is suspended from the party

3 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Khupe leaves MDC-T vote in a huff

3 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Khupe to file police report against Mwonzora 'theft' of MDC-T funds

3 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Heavy shellacking awaits Zimbabwe's brawling opposition

3 hrs ago | 795 Views

'I regret working with Mwonzora,' says Khupe

3 hrs ago | 2026 Views

Beitbridge blockage an imminent time bomb

3 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zupco operators lick wounds

3 hrs ago | 757 Views

Nurses infected with COVID-19 rising, says Zina

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

2 candidates pull out of Zanu-PF DCC election rerun

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Big brands troop into Victoria Falls facility

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Is Mnangagwa's govt ready for the new variant of COVID-19?

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Cyclone Chalane: Govt will not forcibly evacuate villagers

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mnangagwa appeals for divine help against new COVID-19 strain

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

MP urges women to take advantage of numbers to win elections

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Bosso sign Mhango

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Cop shoots wife

3 hrs ago | 716 Views

Managers swindle $100,000 from CSC

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mafume bail hearing today

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zacc swoops on border officials

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Man found dead in pool

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa visits Banana family

3 hrs ago | 492 Views

Guard 'kills' wife over affairs

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

SA moves to clean border mess

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe braces for new EU export reg system

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Police recover expired drugs after raid on clinic, surgery

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Khupe 'runs' out of MDC-T congress

3 hrs ago | 535 Views

Cop guns down wife

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

8 more Covid-19 deaths recorded

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa's minister named African Female Swimmer of the Millennium

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mnangagwa calls for completion of Mhandamabwe Road

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Cyclone Chalane heads for Mozambique Channel

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

18 died in holiday accidents

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa humbles at thanksgiving prayer

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Sikhala 'berates' Mnangagwa - 20 years of posturing, it is reforms Mnangagwa fears

10 hrs ago | 958 Views

Khupe mistaken Chamisa's lawyer for Mnangagwa's Tabani Mpofu

13 hrs ago | 4553 Views

Dollarisation era equivalent salaries for Zimbabwe civil servants

14 hrs ago | 3112 Views

WATCH: Khupe suspends Mwonzora

15 hrs ago | 6661 Views

Chin'ono questions Chamisa's appointments

15 hrs ago | 3453 Views

PHOTOS: Khupe, Komichi run for dear life as Mwonzora followers bay for their blood

15 hrs ago | 7731 Views

Mnangagwa abandons building houses for chiefs

15 hrs ago | 1592 Views

ANC's integrity commission slams Ramaphosa

22 hrs ago | 2570 Views

Chaos mars start of MDC-T Congress voting

22 hrs ago | 4161 Views

Mudzuri raises a red flag

23 hrs ago | 4105 Views

Beitbridge border congestion cleared, claims SA Home Affairs

23 hrs ago | 1093 Views

'Mwonzora is the only one who can fit into Tsvangirai's shoes' - says daughter

24 hrs ago | 2130 Views

LIVE: MDC-T Congress begins

24 hrs ago | 2557 Views

Mwonzora thanks Chamisa's followers for behaving

27 Dec 2020 at 10:30hrs | 4498 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days