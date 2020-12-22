Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC-T candidates' election agents condemn 'farcical' Congress

by Staff reporter
23 secs ago | Views
THE six chief election agents representing losing candidates at the just ended MDC-T extraordinary congress (EOC) are supporting the decision of former acting president Thokozani Khupe to cancel the chaotic voting process held Sunday at the Harare International Conference Centre.

Midway through the voting process to choose late MDC founder leader, Morgan Tsvangirai successor, Khupe, who was far behind Douglas Mwonzora in terms of votes, attempted to cancel the election citing voting irregularities.

She went on to suspend Mwonzora as MDC-T secretary-general accusing him of looting millions of dollars from party coffers.

However, the attempt to cancel the voting process turned violent as by MDC-T youths chased away Khupe and another presidential aspirant Morgen Komichi.

Elias Mudzuri, another MDC-T presidential candidate had already walked out of the congress claiming it was a "sham process'.

"It was neither free, fair nor credible," the agents said in a joint statement Monday.

"The so-called independent electoral commission was compromised since it was under the instruction of one Dr. Julius Musevenzi, a member of the National Patriotic Front (NPP). The whole election was marred by violence and threats of the same with a bogus voter's roll which was smuggled in to enable bogus delegates to vote at the EOC."

The election agents said most of the bogus voters, which were smuggled by Mwonzora's camp, were mainly from Manicaland, Harare, Mashonaland East, and Mashonaland Central provinces.

"Some people who were 14 years in 2014 (according to their IDs voted," said the agents.

"At one time Mwonzora's agents snatched a ballot paper book (pg0001-1100) which later resurfaced with some missing ballot papers. One commissioner and agents of the candidates other than Senator Mwonzora's left the venue in disappointment citing massive rigging, but the commission never bothered.

"The chief election agents and other polling agents left the venue as it became apparent that their lives were in danger from some visibly drunk hired Mwonzora's youths masquerading as party security agents."

The election agents also claimed such provinces Masvingo, Midlands South, Midlands North and Matabeleland South did not vote after the acting president cancelled the voting process.

The agents are also questioning the logic of the independent electoral body to declare Mwonzora the winner after rival agents were unfairly bundled out of the congress venue for asking pertinent questions

"The so-called Independent Electoral body was compromised since it kept shifting goal posts to enable them to rig elections in favour of Mwonzora.

"Many non-delegates like David Tekeshe, Vincent Tsvangirai and Tangwara Matimba just to mention a few voted in the EOC."

Source - newzimbabwe

