Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare mayor, councillors suspended

by Staff reporter
37 secs ago | Views
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume, his deputy Luckson Mukunguma and four other councillors have been suspended by Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo pending the outcome of their criminal trials.

Mafume is remanded in custody after he was denied bail on his second set of charges, which relate to allegations that he tried to interfere with a witness in his first case, for which he had been granted bail.

Mukunguma and a host of councillors Hammy Madzingira (Ward 10), Costa Mande (Ward 14), Anthony Shingadeya (Ward 11) and Tonderai Chakaredza (Ward 31) are out on bail on corruption-related charges involving land allocations.  

According to the suspension letters, the councillors are being charged with gross incompetence and misconduct of duty after they allegedly approached the now suspended housing director Mr Addmore Nhekairo to illegally allocate stands to relatives and cronies who were not on the housing waiting list.

Harare will now have just 20 functioning councillors instead of the usual 46. Councillors were elected on the MDC-Alliance ticket and a batch were recalled by the MDC-T leaving a number of vacancies.

Besides these, there are also councillors on remand and now suspension on allegations of corrupt allocation of land. While a council meeting requires just 17 councillors present to form a quorum, much of the work of the council is done in committees and depending on the distribution of the vacancies, there may be swathes of suburbs without representation until by-elections are held.

Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana confirmed the suspensions on his Twitter handle yesterday.

"Harare Mayor Mafume, his deputy councillor Mukunguma and four other Harare councillors who have cases pending before the courts have been suspended by the Minister of Local Government until the finalisation of their cases," he said.

Clr Shingadeya confirmed his suspension, though he said he was yet to officially receive the notice.

Mafume was arrested by the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) working together with the Police Anti-Corruption Unit on allegations of trying to bribe a potential key State witness in his forthcoming trial on corruption-related charges involving the allocation of two stands, barely six days after being granted bail by the High Court and a few hours after sailing through a routine remand.

The High Court granted Mafume $30 000 bail under strict conditions, which included not interfering with State witnesses on his original charges of abusing his office by arranging the allocation of council stands to his sister Rotina Mafume and his law firm's secretary Rutendo Muvuti, although neither was on the waiting list or was in line for such an allocation. Mukunguma was also arrested on allegations of unprocedurally selling residential stands in Highfield.

According to ZACC, Mukunguma went into hiding after being invited for questioning and was arrested in Hwange following a manhunt.

In August, SACU arrested four councillors that all sat on the Education, Housing and Community Services and Licensing Committee including chair Madzingira, Mande, Shingadeya and Chakaredza.

They were arrested on charges of public abuse of office involving sales of council land, allegedly without following laid down procedures.

Among top officials recently arrested are former mayor Herbert Gomba, town clerk Hosiah Chisango, Nhekairo, human capital director Cainos Chingombe and finance director Tendai Kwenda.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe bans mercury use

1 sec ago | 0 Views

Marriages Bill stalls over lobola

18 secs ago | 0 Views

MDC-T candidates' election agents condemn 'farcical' Congress

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mwonzora declared winner

23 hrs ago | 9468 Views

Mwonzora wins MDC-T elections; defiant Khupe says he is suspended from the party

23 hrs ago | 4840 Views

Khupe leaves MDC-T vote in a huff

23 hrs ago | 4091 Views

Khupe to file police report against Mwonzora 'theft' of MDC-T funds

23 hrs ago | 3634 Views

Heavy shellacking awaits Zimbabwe's brawling opposition

23 hrs ago | 3093 Views

'I regret working with Mwonzora,' says Khupe

23 hrs ago | 7414 Views

Beitbridge blockage an imminent time bomb

23 hrs ago | 2289 Views

Zupco operators lick wounds

23 hrs ago | 2541 Views

Nurses infected with COVID-19 rising, says Zina

23 hrs ago | 654 Views

2 candidates pull out of Zanu-PF DCC election rerun

23 hrs ago | 788 Views

Big brands troop into Victoria Falls facility

23 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Is Mnangagwa's govt ready for the new variant of COVID-19?

23 hrs ago | 305 Views

Cyclone Chalane: Govt will not forcibly evacuate villagers

23 hrs ago | 697 Views

Mnangagwa appeals for divine help against new COVID-19 strain

23 hrs ago | 1035 Views

MP urges women to take advantage of numbers to win elections

23 hrs ago | 78 Views

Bosso sign Mhango

23 hrs ago | 525 Views

Cop shoots wife

23 hrs ago | 2676 Views

Managers swindle $100,000 from CSC

23 hrs ago | 745 Views

Mafume bail hearing today

23 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zacc swoops on border officials

23 hrs ago | 625 Views

Man found dead in pool

23 hrs ago | 592 Views

Mnangagwa visits Banana family

23 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Guard 'kills' wife over affairs

23 hrs ago | 1115 Views

SA moves to clean border mess

23 hrs ago | 499 Views

Zimbabwe braces for new EU export reg system

23 hrs ago | 309 Views

Police recover expired drugs after raid on clinic, surgery

23 hrs ago | 594 Views

Khupe 'runs' out of MDC-T congress

23 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Cop guns down wife

23 hrs ago | 596 Views

8 more Covid-19 deaths recorded

24 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa's minister named African Female Swimmer of the Millennium

24 hrs ago | 601 Views

Mnangagwa calls for completion of Mhandamabwe Road

24 hrs ago | 416 Views

Cyclone Chalane heads for Mozambique Channel

24 hrs ago | 643 Views

18 died in holiday accidents

24 hrs ago | 322 Views

Mnangagwa humbles at thanksgiving prayer

24 hrs ago | 330 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days