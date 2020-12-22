Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe bans mercury use

by Staff reporter
44 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has ratified the Minamata Convention banning the use of mercury in mining and regulatory measures for its release from industrial equipment like boilers, incinerators and power stations among others.

The convention was ratified following a motion moved by Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Mangaliso Ndlovu in the National Assembly before its adjournment for the year last week.

The Minamata convention on mercury was adopted at the Fifth Session of the Inter-Governmental Committee in Geneva, Switzerland on 19 January, 2013 is a global treaty whose objective is to protect human health and environment from the adverse effects of mercury.  

Zimbabwe becomes the 116th country to ratify the Treaty and the 51st in Africa.

"Mercury is a toxic pollutant that can circulate globally through the oceans and the atmosphere for years or even decades, and can cause significant harm to human health and the environment, sometimes very far from its point of origin. Acute or chronic exposure can be fatal; the World Health Organisation lists it as one of the top ten chemicals of major public health concern," Minister Ndlovu said.  

The ratification of the Treaty will also result in the ban on the manufacture, import and export of products that use mercury, exchange of information on relevant new technological developments, economically and technically feasible mercury and mercury compounds in manufacturing between State parties; the ability by States to register for exemptions; the management of mercury waste in an environmentally sound manner and the ability to cooperate with other States, relevant inter-governmental organisations and other entities in order to develop and maintain global, regional and national capacity of the management of such wastes and the promotion and facilitation of public information dissemination, awareness and education on the health and environmental effects of mercury as well as alternatives.

Zimbabwe's most significant mercury sources are from artisanal small scale gold mining production, dental amalgam and waste water treatment. The country's mercury use is already strictly controlled under a number of legislations.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mwonzora transferred $5,955,000 from MDC-T bank account'

23 secs ago | 0 Views

Marriages Bill stalls over lobola

1 min ago | 0 Views

Harare mayor, councillors suspended

1 min ago | 4 Views

MDC-T candidates' election agents condemn 'farcical' Congress

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Mwonzora declared winner

23 hrs ago | 9472 Views

Mwonzora wins MDC-T elections; defiant Khupe says he is suspended from the party

23 hrs ago | 4841 Views

Khupe leaves MDC-T vote in a huff

23 hrs ago | 4093 Views

Khupe to file police report against Mwonzora 'theft' of MDC-T funds

23 hrs ago | 3635 Views

Heavy shellacking awaits Zimbabwe's brawling opposition

23 hrs ago | 3094 Views

'I regret working with Mwonzora,' says Khupe

23 hrs ago | 7416 Views

Beitbridge blockage an imminent time bomb

23 hrs ago | 2289 Views

Zupco operators lick wounds

23 hrs ago | 2542 Views

Nurses infected with COVID-19 rising, says Zina

23 hrs ago | 654 Views

2 candidates pull out of Zanu-PF DCC election rerun

23 hrs ago | 788 Views

Big brands troop into Victoria Falls facility

23 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Is Mnangagwa's govt ready for the new variant of COVID-19?

23 hrs ago | 305 Views

Cyclone Chalane: Govt will not forcibly evacuate villagers

23 hrs ago | 697 Views

Mnangagwa appeals for divine help against new COVID-19 strain

23 hrs ago | 1035 Views

MP urges women to take advantage of numbers to win elections

23 hrs ago | 78 Views

Bosso sign Mhango

23 hrs ago | 525 Views

Cop shoots wife

23 hrs ago | 2677 Views

Managers swindle $100,000 from CSC

23 hrs ago | 747 Views

Mafume bail hearing today

23 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zacc swoops on border officials

23 hrs ago | 625 Views

Man found dead in pool

23 hrs ago | 592 Views

Mnangagwa visits Banana family

23 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Guard 'kills' wife over affairs

23 hrs ago | 1115 Views

SA moves to clean border mess

23 hrs ago | 500 Views

Zimbabwe braces for new EU export reg system

23 hrs ago | 309 Views

Police recover expired drugs after raid on clinic, surgery

23 hrs ago | 594 Views

Khupe 'runs' out of MDC-T congress

24 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Cop guns down wife

24 hrs ago | 596 Views

8 more Covid-19 deaths recorded

24 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mnangagwa's minister named African Female Swimmer of the Millennium

24 hrs ago | 601 Views

Mnangagwa calls for completion of Mhandamabwe Road

24 hrs ago | 416 Views

Cyclone Chalane heads for Mozambique Channel

24 hrs ago | 643 Views

18 died in holiday accidents

24 hrs ago | 322 Views

Mnangagwa humbles at thanksgiving prayer

24 hrs ago | 330 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days