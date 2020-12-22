Latest News Editor's Choice


Khupe fears Mwonzora gang

by Staff reporter
MDC-T 'outgoing' president Thokozani Khupe Monday was forced to cancel a scheduled press conference after word spread that youths loyal to newly elected party leader Douglas Mwonzora were planning to disrupt the proceedings.

The press conference was scheduled to take place at party top official Elias Mudzuri's residence in Milton Park, Harare.

The MDC-T leadership has for the past month been holding media briefings at Mudzuri's residence following flash demonstrations by party supporters loyal to the ‘winning' presidential candidate Mwonzora at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House popularly known as Harvest House.

While journalists were still waiting to be addressed at the press conference, police officers arrived and informed senior party officials present that they had information that Mwonzora's supporters wanted to disrupt the press conference.

"We have information that the supporters loyal to Mwonzora want to violently disrupt the press conference as they do not want the world to know the truth," one official told NewZimbabwe.com.

"So we have rescheduled the press conference for tomorrow at another venue. We fear the same people who violently removed the acting president Khupe and Senator Morgen Komichi from the extraordinary congress venue may come and do the same.

"As you have seen, the police were here to inquire if everyone here is safe following a tip off."

Khupe had to run for dear life Sunday after she attempted to stop voting during the extraordinary congress citing gross irregularities.

Angry party supporters loyal to Mwonzora started pushing and shoving baying for her blood.

A video shot by NewZimbabwe.com shows her being slapped.

Khupe and other presidential candidates Morgen Komichi and Elias Mudzuri were protesting against a voters' roll claiming it had been 'smuggled' in by Mwonzora who as eventually declared 'winner'.

On Monday, six chief elections agents representing losing aspiring candidates said they stood by the decision by Khupe to cancel the voting process done Sunday citing voting irregularities.

