Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pregnant woman, boy (14) die in croc attacks

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
A pregnant woman and a 14-year-old boy were attacked and killed by crocodiles in separate incidents in Mhangura over the weekend.  

Although efforts to get a comment from acting Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera were fruitless, sources from Mhangura Police Station said the two incidents occurred in Ward 11.

"We received two reports of a teenage boy and a heavily pregnant woman who were attacked by crocodiles in separate incidents in Ward 11, Mhangura constituency," said the source.  

"The first incident occurred at Ponderosa Farm on December 26."  

The teenager, whose identity is not known, is said to have sat for his Grade Seven examinations this year.  

In the second attack, a heavily pregnant woman identified as Anna Chikaya of Alfa Farm, a stone's throw from the former mining settlement of Mhangura, was attacked and dragged into Alfa Roses Dam while she was trying to apply fishing bait.  

A witness, Mr Audrey Ziyampapa who tried to rescue the woman said she was attacked when she was washing her hands after applying the bait.

He said her body was retrieved some few hours after the incident and had deep cuts on one hand and her back.  

Mhangura legislator Precious Chinhamo Masango said it was disheartening that a lot of people were being killed by crocodiles around the constituency.  

"The woman who was attacked was wife to Biggie Katena the Zanu-PF chairman for Alfa Roses branch," she said.  

"We are told that she had gone to apply fishing bait at Alfa Roses dam where she intended to fish later before a crocodile attacked her. We have seen a number of attacks that resulted in loss of human life and we want to encourage community to be careful while we also call upon Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife to respond to response of human-animal conflicts in time to avoid loss of life."

In April this year, an 18-year old woman and her 11-month-old baby from Onapathali in Mhangura died after being attacked by a crocodile while fetching water.

Mrs Esnath Mavhangira was fetching water for gardening while carrying her daughter, Susan Chiwanza, on her back when the crocodile attacked. She was dragged into the dam and they both drowned.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to be more COVID-19 vigilant

0 sec ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee meets

41 secs ago | 0 Views

Killer cop almost attacked at funeral

1 min ago | 1 Views

Khupe fears Mwonzora gang

2 mins ago | 3 Views

'Cyclone Chalane to bring continuous rains'

2 mins ago | 4 Views

'Mwonzora transferred $5,955,000 from MDC-T bank account'

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe bans mercury use

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Marriages Bill stalls over lobola

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Harare mayor, councillors suspended

4 mins ago | 11 Views

MDC-T candidates' election agents condemn 'farcical' Congress

4 mins ago | 13 Views

Mwonzora declared winner

23 hrs ago | 9489 Views

Mwonzora wins MDC-T elections; defiant Khupe says he is suspended from the party

23 hrs ago | 4847 Views

Khupe leaves MDC-T vote in a huff

23 hrs ago | 4105 Views

Khupe to file police report against Mwonzora 'theft' of MDC-T funds

23 hrs ago | 3640 Views

Heavy shellacking awaits Zimbabwe's brawling opposition

23 hrs ago | 3102 Views

'I regret working with Mwonzora,' says Khupe

23 hrs ago | 7426 Views

Beitbridge blockage an imminent time bomb

23 hrs ago | 2291 Views

Zupco operators lick wounds

23 hrs ago | 2544 Views

Nurses infected with COVID-19 rising, says Zina

23 hrs ago | 658 Views

2 candidates pull out of Zanu-PF DCC election rerun

23 hrs ago | 789 Views

Big brands troop into Victoria Falls facility

23 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Is Mnangagwa's govt ready for the new variant of COVID-19?

23 hrs ago | 305 Views

Cyclone Chalane: Govt will not forcibly evacuate villagers

23 hrs ago | 698 Views

Mnangagwa appeals for divine help against new COVID-19 strain

23 hrs ago | 1036 Views

MP urges women to take advantage of numbers to win elections

23 hrs ago | 78 Views

Bosso sign Mhango

23 hrs ago | 528 Views

Cop shoots wife

23 hrs ago | 2682 Views

Managers swindle $100,000 from CSC

23 hrs ago | 747 Views

Mafume bail hearing today

23 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zacc swoops on border officials

23 hrs ago | 625 Views

Man found dead in pool

23 hrs ago | 592 Views

Mnangagwa visits Banana family

23 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Guard 'kills' wife over affairs

23 hrs ago | 1115 Views

SA moves to clean border mess

23 hrs ago | 503 Views

Zimbabwe braces for new EU export reg system

24 hrs ago | 309 Views

Police recover expired drugs after raid on clinic, surgery

24 hrs ago | 596 Views

Khupe 'runs' out of MDC-T congress

24 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Cop guns down wife

24 hrs ago | 596 Views

8 more Covid-19 deaths recorded

24 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mnangagwa's minister named African Female Swimmer of the Millennium

24 hrs ago | 602 Views

Mnangagwa calls for completion of Mhandamabwe Road

24 hrs ago | 417 Views

Cyclone Chalane heads for Mozambique Channel

24 hrs ago | 643 Views

18 died in holiday accidents

24 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mnangagwa humbles at thanksgiving prayer

24 hrs ago | 330 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days