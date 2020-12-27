Mnangagwa reads riot act

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has once again warned the newly elected Zanu-PF District Co-ordinating Committees (DCC) executives that they risk being suspended or expelled if they violate the party constitution.In a message read on his behalf by ZanuPF Midlands provincial chairperson Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube in Gweru yesterday, President Mnangagwa said there is no room for underhand plots in the party."My message to those who were elected into the DCCs is that Zanu-PF has a constitution and that must be followed. Those who still burn midnight candles trying to make plots and subplots will be suspended and expelled from the party. There is no room for such leaders in Zanu-PF," said President Mnangagwa.He urged the newly elected leaders to follow internal structures in handling party issues and desist from taking matters outside the party.Addressing the same meeting, Zanu-PF Politburo member and Secretary for External Affairs Simbarashe Mumbengegwi said the ruling party disbanded the DCCs in 2012 after it was felt they had been hijacked by elements that wanted to manipulate the party structures to foment factionalism and disharmony."Following the DCC elections there are no winners, there are no losers because at the end of the day, it is the party which has won. After the elections we work together because an election is just part of our internal democracy and we can't be in an election mode forever," he said.Mumbengegwi said President Mnangagwa approached the Politburo where it was agreed that the DCC structure be brought back to strengthen the party ahead of the 2023 elections. He said following the disbanding of the DCC structures, there was a void which has since been filled after the successful holding of the elections."President Mnangagwa saw it fit to have the DCC party structure restored. It's one of the organs of the party that should co-exist with other structures. The cell, the branch, the DCC, PCC are all organs of the party and they complement each other because they have different roles and responsibilities," said Mumbengegwi.He said Zanu-PF has a strong internal democracy which is should unite the party and not divide it."All Zanu-PF organs have powers prescribed in the constitution and so this unfounded notion that DCC's are the most important organ is false. There is no usurping of powers. PCC members also sit in DCC meetings. Nationally, the party has managed to hold DCC elections successfully and we agreed on results and this shows that we have a strong internal democracy. Let's encourage each other to work together for the growth of the party ahead of 2023 elections," said Mumbengegwi.Eng Makenzie Ncube said it was time for the people to be united and work on mass recruitment."As the new leaders let's unite the people and recruit new members as well. We should also say no to corruption. As the DCC chairpersons, we urge you to co-ordinate party programmes and unite the people while shunning corruption," he said.Eng Makenzie Ncube said Gokwe North District will be led by newly elected chairperson Justice Mayor Wadyajena, Gokwe South District, Tawanda Karikoga, Zvishavane District Mecky Jaravaza, Chirumhanzu District Erasmus Jaya, Shurugwi District Michael Taru, Gweru District Brown Ndlovu, Kwekwe District Moses Tandika and Mberengwa District Paul Maphosa.