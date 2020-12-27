Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zaka minors who killed a soldier receive death threats

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THREE Zaka minors, who allegedly killed a 37-year-old soldier in October, have been taken to a safe house after they received threats on their lives from unknown men.

The soldier, Aaron Bhasopayi of One Commando Regiment allegedly attacked their mother over suspected arson at his parents' home in Zaka, Masvingo province.

An officer with a non-governmental organisation dealing with children, who spoke to the NewsDay on condition of anonymity, confirmed that his organisation was working with the Department of Social Welfare to ensure that the minors were safe.

He said they were moved to different safe houses around the country after the threats on their lives persisted.

"Yes, I can confirm that several people clad in expensive suits have visited the minors' place of residence looking for them and threatening to take revenge for the slain soldier.

"The children were living in fear for their lives so we had to take them. Right now I cannot tell you the exact place we are keeping them because we are shifting them from one safe house to another around the country.

"We remain baffled as to why men of such calibre had to hunt down minors," the officer said.

The three children are aged 15, 12 and 10, and are yet to appear in court.  They are still under investigation.

A leaked police memo says that Bhasopayi travelled from Harare to Zaka on a revenge mission after his parents' hut was allegedly set on fire by the minor children's father over a debt.

He is reported to have arrived at the accused minors' home at around 10pm, forcibly entered the house and woke them up before going to their mother's bedroom, where he stabbed her with a knife, alleging that her husband had torched his parents' hut.

The children's mother called for help. On realising that their mother was in danger, the 15-year-old who is the eldest of the three grabbed Bhasopayi from the back, and the other minors assaulted the soldier using logs.

It is alleged that one of the minors took an axe which was in the room and struck Bhasopayi several times on the head until he collapsed.

They then left him unconscious and alerted neighbours and the police.

The police officers attended the scene and found Bhasopayi's body lying in a pool of blood.

They searched the body and recovered a Zimbabwe National Army identity card, three blue diamond tablets, cigarettes and dagga.

The three minors were then taken to Zaka police station where a docket was opened under ZRP Zaka CR117/10/20.

Bhasopayi's body was taken to Masvingo General Hospital for post-mortem while the minors' mother was ferried to Ndanga District Hospital for medical attention.
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimra recovers 87% debt from taxpayers in 2020

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

I'm not here to plunder Zimbabwe . . .

2 hrs ago | 661 Views

Miner pleads with Mines ministry to resolve impasse

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Illegitimacy will cost Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 668 Views

High Court defers Mafume bail hearing

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mwonzora claims victory

2 hrs ago | 946 Views

Bulawayo on typhoid alert

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Govt well-prepared to test all, says Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

National pledge reciting out of order, says ConCourt

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Bosso target Chicken Inn star

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Air Zimbabwe slapped with $100m wage bill

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Loga names Chan squad

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mukamba in passport wait

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

17 die in Mutoko head-on collision

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

'2020 marks death of public health system'

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Govt starts security and health provisions in evacuation centres

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Bhebhe speaks on MDC-T chaotic Congress

2 hrs ago | 1190 Views

It's time to take the bull by its horns

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimdancehall chanter wins US$10,000

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Traditional leaders urged to join hands in fight against land barons

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Thieves raid quarantine centre

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to be more COVID-19 vigilant

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee meets

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Pregnant woman, boy (14) die in croc attacks

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Killer cop almost attacked at funeral

3 hrs ago | 475 Views

Khupe fears Mwonzora gang

3 hrs ago | 771 Views

'Cyclone Chalane to bring continuous rains'

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

'Mwonzora transferred $5,955,000 from MDC-T bank account'

3 hrs ago | 666 Views

Zimbabwe bans mercury use

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Marriages Bill stalls over lobola

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Harare mayor, councillors suspended

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

MDC-T candidates' election agents condemn 'farcical' Congress

3 hrs ago | 544 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days