Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Traditional leaders urged to join hands in fight against land barons

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TRADITIONAL leaders have been urged to join hands in combating illegal land sales that are fast gaining prominence in most communal areas surrounding Harare.

The issue was raised in the Senate at its last sitting before Christmas by Senator Chief Fortune Charumbira during the question and answer session. He asked National Housing minister Daniel Garwe how his ministry was handling land corruption in the country.

The minister responded: "I also urge traditional leaders to raise awareness in their communities to ensure that people desist from buying land from land barons. For example, Chief Chikwaka in Goromonzi West has such land barons whereby the place known as Showgrounds has been turned into a squatter camp as the village heads in that area are selling land illegally.

"My request is for us to work together with traditional leaders to address this matter.  So, the issue of land barons will be completely eradicated.  Government and the population of Zimbabwe, the traditional leaders and local authorities need to work together to address this scourge which is more like cholera or COVID-19. We can call it COVID-land, so we need to address this as a united force."

Garwe said the government had put in place a policy to ensure the land barons were brought to book.

"Those who have land are those who banked land and now they are selling that land.  If you buy land from land barons you will end up blaming the government.  Let us be clear that land is State land and it belongs to the government. The first authority for land is the central government and the land that belongs to central government is called State land which is managed by the President."

"The second authority is the local government. They have land which they supervise.  The third authority pertains to private individuals who bought their land legally and they are not land barons," Garwe said.

In another question to Garwe, Chief Charumbira queried why those who allocated land to barons continued to enjoy freedom.

"Those land barons who are being arrested for committing crimes in 2015/2016 were corruptly given State land. Why is it that those who allocated that land are not being arrested?" Charumbira asked.

In his response, Garwe said that there was no proper paper trail and some individuals working from municipal authorities and the local government were allocating land corruptly although his ministry was on course to rectify the situation.

"People, who still reside in such places — the laws are clear on that. They should be relocated and this is what we are doing in central government. This is the policy and the relationship between the government and cooperatives was a relationship based on goodwill. Unfortunately, they took advantage of that. We have a task and a responsibility to identify land barons," Garwe said.

Government and councils are currently in the process of destroying illegal structures on land sold to unsuspecting home seekers by the land barons.

In Budiriro recently, several houses built on illegal acquired land were demolished. Government and the Harare City Council refused to take the blame for the demolitions which left several families in the open at a time the rains are in full swing.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimra recovers 87% debt from taxpayers in 2020

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

I'm not here to plunder Zimbabwe . . .

2 hrs ago | 664 Views

Miner pleads with Mines ministry to resolve impasse

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Illegitimacy will cost Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 673 Views

High Court defers Mafume bail hearing

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mwonzora claims victory

2 hrs ago | 947 Views

Bulawayo on typhoid alert

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Govt well-prepared to test all, says Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

National pledge reciting out of order, says ConCourt

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Bosso target Chicken Inn star

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Air Zimbabwe slapped with $100m wage bill

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Loga names Chan squad

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mukamba in passport wait

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

17 die in Mutoko head-on collision

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

'2020 marks death of public health system'

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Govt starts security and health provisions in evacuation centres

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Bhebhe speaks on MDC-T chaotic Congress

2 hrs ago | 1193 Views

It's time to take the bull by its horns

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimdancehall chanter wins US$10,000

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zaka minors who killed a soldier receive death threats

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

Thieves raid quarantine centre

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to be more COVID-19 vigilant

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee meets

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Pregnant woman, boy (14) die in croc attacks

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Killer cop almost attacked at funeral

3 hrs ago | 476 Views

Khupe fears Mwonzora gang

3 hrs ago | 772 Views

'Cyclone Chalane to bring continuous rains'

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

'Mwonzora transferred $5,955,000 from MDC-T bank account'

3 hrs ago | 666 Views

Zimbabwe bans mercury use

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Marriages Bill stalls over lobola

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Harare mayor, councillors suspended

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

MDC-T candidates' election agents condemn 'farcical' Congress

3 hrs ago | 544 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days