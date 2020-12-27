Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimdancehall chanter wins US$10,000

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
RISING Zimdancehall artiste and Lower Six student at Washington Hills High, Keith "Spucky B" Antonio (19), has emerged the ultimate winner of the US$10K grand prize for the Sasai African and Talented Competition which was launched in September.

Sasai is Africa's first global super application, a multi-service technology platform that brings together digital payment solutions, on-demand services, instant messaging and digital media services in a single, easy-to-use mobile application.

The competition also had some weekly prizes of US$100.

In an interview with NewsDay Life n' Style yesterday, the teen chanter said he was surprised after being declared the winner on Christmas Eve having competed with the continent's finest artistes mostly from Ghana and Nigeria.

"How I entered the competition it's quite funny, I saw a flier on Sasai Facebook page, I downloaded the Sasai application and followed the requirements to participate in the competition," he said.

"When the results were announced, I was offline because I had no data, so I received calls from people congratulating me and then I realised that I had won and I almost cried."

The Mt Pleasant-based chanter said he launched his musical journey in 2014 and worked with local producers such as Oskid, Pablo and Nicky. On the stage, he has rubbed shoulders with the likes of Andy Muridzo, Poptain and Baba Harare.

"I have released three albums namely, Anywhere released in 2016, Spucky Ndini Inini (2017) and Tayenda Chi-Bilateral (2018) and I believe that these albums gave me the experience which enabled me to win the grand prize. I participated under the music category," he said.

Antonio said he was putting final touches to his forthcoming album titled Hodzeko.

"This is just the beginning, I see myself rocking regional dancehalls. I am greatly inspired by Winky D. I have always been a fan of his since childhood and some of my fans say I sound like him," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimra recovers 87% debt from taxpayers in 2020

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

I'm not here to plunder Zimbabwe . . .

2 hrs ago | 786 Views

Miner pleads with Mines ministry to resolve impasse

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Illegitimacy will cost Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 758 Views

High Court defers Mafume bail hearing

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mwonzora claims victory

3 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Bulawayo on typhoid alert

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Govt well-prepared to test all, says Mutsvangwa

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

National pledge reciting out of order, says ConCourt

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Bosso target Chicken Inn star

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Air Zimbabwe slapped with $100m wage bill

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Loga names Chan squad

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mukamba in passport wait

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

17 die in Mutoko head-on collision

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

'2020 marks death of public health system'

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Govt starts security and health provisions in evacuation centres

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Bhebhe speaks on MDC-T chaotic Congress

3 hrs ago | 1340 Views

It's time to take the bull by its horns

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Traditional leaders urged to join hands in fight against land barons

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zaka minors who killed a soldier receive death threats

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

Thieves raid quarantine centre

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to be more COVID-19 vigilant

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee meets

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Pregnant woman, boy (14) die in croc attacks

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Killer cop almost attacked at funeral

3 hrs ago | 516 Views

Khupe fears Mwonzora gang

3 hrs ago | 844 Views

'Cyclone Chalane to bring continuous rains'

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

'Mwonzora transferred $5,955,000 from MDC-T bank account'

3 hrs ago | 717 Views

Zimbabwe bans mercury use

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Marriages Bill stalls over lobola

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Harare mayor, councillors suspended

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

MDC-T candidates' election agents condemn 'farcical' Congress

3 hrs ago | 566 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days