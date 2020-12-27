Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimra recovers 87% debt from taxpayers in 2020

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) recovered ZWL$4 billion in unpaid taxes the Authority was owed by taxpayers who were in default, translating to an 87% recovery rate this year as the country went through a high inflation episode.
 
ZIMRA was owed ZWL$4.6 billion in February 2019 – a 15% increase from the ZWL$4 billion in May 2018 before recording a recovery in nominal terms this year.
 
The Authority indicated that its closing balance for December 2020 stood at ZWL$613.4 million.

"The debt decrease is mainly due to the implementation of a Debt Management Strategies…," said ZIMRA without mentioning the inflation effect.
 
The authority implemented several strategies that range from follow-up on all owing clients, negotiation of payment plans and set-off of tax debt owed to the taxpayers by the government and state-owned enterprises.
 
ZIMRA also, as a last resort, appointment of agents to collect debt – an exercise commonly known as garnish orders.
 
"Close follow up of taxpayers and the implementation of the ‘Know Your Client' (KYC) principle to prevent default in remittances and ultimately, the accumulation of debt. Implementation and monitoring of flexible payment plans proposed by the taxpayers and accepted by us.
 
"Collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development to set-off tax debt with amounts owed taxpayers by the government and state owned enterprises. As a last resort, more drastic measures such as garnish orders. Institute attachment of property for recovery of debt and assumption of debt by government, where the government has a stake in the organisation," stated the Authority.
 
ZIMRA further clarified that the debt is now in Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) in line with the changes that were brought about by the government after the 1:1 rate was removed by Statutory Instrument 33 of 2019.
 
Independent analysis revealed that most defaulting taxpayers found it less cumbersome to offset the debt in RTGS as opposed to USD.
 
ZIMRA was upbeat that the raft of measures that they are implementing will yield positive results and will result in full recovery of the debt.
 
About 320 000 taxpayers are registered with ZIMRA.

Source - finx

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

I'm not here to plunder Zimbabwe . . .

3 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Miner pleads with Mines ministry to resolve impasse

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Illegitimacy will cost Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1036 Views

High Court defers Mafume bail hearing

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mwonzora claims victory

3 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Bulawayo on typhoid alert

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Govt well-prepared to test all, says Mutsvangwa

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

National pledge reciting out of order, says ConCourt

3 hrs ago | 432 Views

Bosso target Chicken Inn star

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Air Zimbabwe slapped with $100m wage bill

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Loga names Chan squad

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mukamba in passport wait

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

17 die in Mutoko head-on collision

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

'2020 marks death of public health system'

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Govt starts security and health provisions in evacuation centres

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Bhebhe speaks on MDC-T chaotic Congress

4 hrs ago | 1756 Views

It's time to take the bull by its horns

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimdancehall chanter wins US$10,000

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Traditional leaders urged to join hands in fight against land barons

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zaka minors who killed a soldier receive death threats

4 hrs ago | 425 Views

Thieves raid quarantine centre

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

4 hrs ago | 404 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to be more COVID-19 vigilant

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee meets

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Pregnant woman, boy (14) die in croc attacks

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Killer cop almost attacked at funeral

4 hrs ago | 614 Views

Khupe fears Mwonzora gang

4 hrs ago | 1027 Views

'Cyclone Chalane to bring continuous rains'

4 hrs ago | 355 Views

'Mwonzora transferred $5,955,000 from MDC-T bank account'

4 hrs ago | 847 Views

Zimbabwe bans mercury use

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Marriages Bill stalls over lobola

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Harare mayor, councillors suspended

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

MDC-T candidates' election agents condemn 'farcical' Congress

4 hrs ago | 625 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days