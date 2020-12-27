Latest News Editor's Choice


Drunk man trying to flee from going home falls on rock, dies

by Simbarashe Sithole
VILLAGERS of Kroon claim, Shamva have been left shell shocked after a 52-year-old drunk man fell on a rock and cracked his skull on Monday.

Charlse Tembo's body is being kept at Shamva mortuary for safekeeping.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a sudden death case in Shamva where an elderly drunk man fell on a rock and broke his skull dying on the spot," Mundembe said.

According to a witness Joseph Manoro the now deceased Tembo had been drinking heavily when he went to pick him for supper. The now-deceased diverted the route and hit a rock in the process.

"The deceased is my uncle he had been drinking all day so when l went to pick him for a meal he tried to run away after diverting our route home and hit on a rock where he broke his skull," narrated Manoro.

"I discovered that he had died after breaking the skull hence l filed a police report who attended the scene and conveyed the body to Shamva mortuary."

Police warned people to avoid excessive drinking.

"We are appealing to members of the public to avoid excessive drinking as that may result in unnecessary l loss of life as it is in this case," Mundembe said.

Source - Byo24News

