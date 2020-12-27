Bev, Muridzo re-unite

News / National

by Staff reporter

BEVERLY Sibanda has reunited with her ex-boyfriend Andy Muridzo in a new song titled Kumhamba.The Sexy Angels leader told the Daily News the song is expected before end of year."We are done with the audio and we are now focusing on the video. Our plan is to launch the video on December 31," Bev said.The two musicians briefly dated before Bev moved on to wed Chambuka Mufudzi, who is based in the United Kingdom. During their affair, Bev once claimed to have "miscarried" Muridzo's baby.Bev told the Daily News her husband is not worried about the latest development."When we got married, he was fully aware that I am into showbiz and it cannot surprise him now. Above all, he knows that every person has his or her past," she said.Bev made her name in showbiz as a dancer before crossing the floor to the music. She has an album Tapinda under her name. On the album, launched seven years ago, she collaborated with South Africa's Freddy Gwala and Congolese chanter Shiga Shiga.As a dancer, she has featured in videos for different musicians such as Ricky Fire, Carlos Green and Koffi Olomide, among others.She has performed both in the region and overseas as a dancer and won several accolades, thanks to her dancing skills. Now, Beverly is trying to revive her music career but she is worried about her weight."I gained some weight during the Covid-19 lockdown and I am worried if I will be able to last long on the stage," she said.