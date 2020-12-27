Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Richard Choruma dies

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Former Highlanders roving midfielder Richard Choruma died at Tembisa Hospital in South Africa on Tuesday morning after battling stomach complications and kidney failure, his family has confirmed.

Choruma (42) had been admitted to the hospital on Christmas Eve. He had previously been admitted to the same health institution in early December before being discharged.

"He was ill for a while with stomach complications and then suddenly he suffered kidney failure. He was in hospital early in December and was out for a little while recovering at home and had further complications, as his kidneys never recovered," his Australian based brother Warren Wadawu told Chronicle Sport.

He was operated on, but all efforts to save the affable former Warriors midfielder were in vain.

Wadawu said burial arrangements were being arranged, but it was not yet clear if Choruma's body would be brought home or he will be buried in South Africa.

Mourners are gathered at house number Y7 in Mzilikazi suburb.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Batoka Dam size reduced to save Victoria Falls

32 mins ago | 83 Views

Zanzibar square it off with Matebeleland

33 mins ago | 42 Views

Chamisa's lawyer charged over tweet critical of Zanu-PF propaganda video

53 mins ago | 133 Views

Mambo's Chicken ad 'glorifies' gender violence after Khupe assault

53 mins ago | 150 Views

Man dies in horrific crash, body found perched on a tree

1 hr ago | 286 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa culpable for Zimbabwe's political and economic challenges

1 hr ago | 161 Views

More pain for Chiwenga's wife

1 hr ago | 297 Views

BAZ hikes broadcasting licence fees

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Soul Jah Love arrested

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Re-arrested MDC-T activist appears in court . . .

1 hr ago | 110 Views

5 more Covid-19 deaths recorded

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Magistrate gets $5 000 bail in corruption case

1 hr ago | 86 Views

9 Zimbabwe Warriors test positive for COVID-19

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Horror crash fatality increases to 18

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Bev, Muridzo re-unite

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mutizwa appointed acting Harare mayor following Mafume's suspension

1 hr ago | 83 Views

It's time for people to take the struggle

4 hrs ago | 420 Views

Whilst the politicians scramble for power, who cares about suffering Zimbabweans?

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Khupe wins the mantra for a bad loser

4 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Benefits and drawbacks of casino No-Deposit bonus

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Drunk man trying to flee from going home falls on rock, dies

7 hrs ago | 2257 Views

Zimra recovers 87% debt from taxpayers in 2020

11 hrs ago | 729 Views

I'm not here to plunder Zimbabwe . . .

11 hrs ago | 2933 Views

Miner pleads with Mines ministry to resolve impasse

11 hrs ago | 569 Views

Illegitimacy will cost Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 2643 Views

High Court defers Mafume bail hearing

11 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mwonzora claims victory

11 hrs ago | 3196 Views

Bulawayo on typhoid alert

11 hrs ago | 570 Views

Govt well-prepared to test all, says Mutsvangwa

11 hrs ago | 707 Views

National pledge reciting out of order, says ConCourt

11 hrs ago | 937 Views

Bosso target Chicken Inn star

11 hrs ago | 397 Views

Air Zimbabwe slapped with $100m wage bill

11 hrs ago | 789 Views

Loga names Chan squad

11 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mukamba in passport wait

11 hrs ago | 601 Views

17 die in Mutoko head-on collision

11 hrs ago | 742 Views

'2020 marks death of public health system'

11 hrs ago | 110 Views

Govt starts security and health provisions in evacuation centres

11 hrs ago | 235 Views

Bhebhe speaks on MDC-T chaotic Congress

11 hrs ago | 3615 Views

It's time to take the bull by its horns

11 hrs ago | 399 Views

Zimdancehall chanter wins US$10,000

11 hrs ago | 553 Views

Traditional leaders urged to join hands in fight against land barons

11 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zaka minors who killed a soldier receive death threats

11 hrs ago | 891 Views

Thieves raid quarantine centre

11 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

11 hrs ago | 747 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to be more COVID-19 vigilant

12 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee meets

12 hrs ago | 173 Views

Pregnant woman, boy (14) die in croc attacks

12 hrs ago | 511 Views

Killer cop almost attacked at funeral

12 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Khupe fears Mwonzora gang

12 hrs ago | 1621 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days