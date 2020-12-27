Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Soul Jah Love arrested

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
CONTROVERSIAL Zimdancehall chanter Soul Jah Love, pictured, was last week arrested, again, after he failed to fulfil a concert in Kadoma, the Daily News reports.

He was arrested at his Harare home on Thursday and spent at least five hours in police custody.

His lawyer Vision Moyo of Tsara and Associates confirmed the incident.

Moyo, however, said the singer and promoter had sorted out the issue amicably.

"Yes, he (Soul Jah Love) was picked up by the police on Thursday in Msasa Park for failing to fulfil a concert date. The case was handled at the Harare Central police station and we are happy the two parties have found each other," Moyo told the Daily News.

Moyo said his client had done nothing wrong.

"Soul Jah Love is a law abiding citizen hence there was no way he could go and perform in Kadoma without seeing the concert Covid-19 clearance certificates. The promoter failed to produce the clearance papers, hence the musician decided not to go there and perform," he said.

However, the Ndini Uya Uya hit maker had accepted part of the payment in advance.

"It was not that much. We are still finalising the issue with the promoter," he said.

Soul Jah Love has a record of failing to fulfil concerts dates.

Last year, the chanter was billed to perform at Prime Night Club in Ruwa but he failed to show up, resulting in short-changed fans vandalising the joint in protest.

The case was reported at Ruwa Police Station.

A couple of years ago, Soul Jah Love pulled a similar stunt in Mutare when he failed to turn up for two concerts that he was billed to headline.

This angered the promoter, Esau Mupfumi, who filed fraud charges against the singer as the artiste had accepted initial payment.

However, the musician apologised to the promoter and fulfilled his obligation.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Batoka Dam size reduced to save Victoria Falls

32 mins ago | 83 Views

Zanzibar square it off with Matebeleland

33 mins ago | 42 Views

Chamisa's lawyer charged over tweet critical of Zanu-PF propaganda video

53 mins ago | 133 Views

Mambo's Chicken ad 'glorifies' gender violence after Khupe assault

53 mins ago | 150 Views

Man dies in horrific crash, body found perched on a tree

1 hr ago | 286 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa culpable for Zimbabwe's political and economic challenges

1 hr ago | 161 Views

More pain for Chiwenga's wife

1 hr ago | 297 Views

BAZ hikes broadcasting licence fees

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Re-arrested MDC-T activist appears in court . . .

1 hr ago | 110 Views

5 more Covid-19 deaths recorded

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Magistrate gets $5 000 bail in corruption case

1 hr ago | 86 Views

9 Zimbabwe Warriors test positive for COVID-19

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Horror crash fatality increases to 18

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Richard Choruma dies

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Bev, Muridzo re-unite

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mutizwa appointed acting Harare mayor following Mafume's suspension

1 hr ago | 83 Views

It's time for people to take the struggle

4 hrs ago | 420 Views

Whilst the politicians scramble for power, who cares about suffering Zimbabweans?

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Khupe wins the mantra for a bad loser

4 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Benefits and drawbacks of casino No-Deposit bonus

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Drunk man trying to flee from going home falls on rock, dies

7 hrs ago | 2257 Views

Zimra recovers 87% debt from taxpayers in 2020

11 hrs ago | 729 Views

I'm not here to plunder Zimbabwe . . .

11 hrs ago | 2933 Views

Miner pleads with Mines ministry to resolve impasse

11 hrs ago | 569 Views

Illegitimacy will cost Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 2643 Views

High Court defers Mafume bail hearing

11 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mwonzora claims victory

11 hrs ago | 3196 Views

Bulawayo on typhoid alert

11 hrs ago | 570 Views

Govt well-prepared to test all, says Mutsvangwa

11 hrs ago | 707 Views

National pledge reciting out of order, says ConCourt

11 hrs ago | 937 Views

Bosso target Chicken Inn star

11 hrs ago | 397 Views

Air Zimbabwe slapped with $100m wage bill

11 hrs ago | 789 Views

Loga names Chan squad

11 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mukamba in passport wait

11 hrs ago | 601 Views

17 die in Mutoko head-on collision

11 hrs ago | 742 Views

'2020 marks death of public health system'

11 hrs ago | 110 Views

Govt starts security and health provisions in evacuation centres

11 hrs ago | 235 Views

Bhebhe speaks on MDC-T chaotic Congress

11 hrs ago | 3615 Views

It's time to take the bull by its horns

11 hrs ago | 399 Views

Zimdancehall chanter wins US$10,000

11 hrs ago | 553 Views

Traditional leaders urged to join hands in fight against land barons

11 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zaka minors who killed a soldier receive death threats

11 hrs ago | 891 Views

Thieves raid quarantine centre

11 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

11 hrs ago | 747 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to be more COVID-19 vigilant

12 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee meets

12 hrs ago | 173 Views

Pregnant woman, boy (14) die in croc attacks

12 hrs ago | 511 Views

Killer cop almost attacked at funeral

12 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Khupe fears Mwonzora gang

12 hrs ago | 1621 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days