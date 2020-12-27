Soul Jah Love arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

CONTROVERSIAL Zimdancehall chanter Soul Jah Love, pictured, was last week arrested, again, after he failed to fulfil a concert in Kadoma, the Daily News reports.He was arrested at his Harare home on Thursday and spent at least five hours in police custody.His lawyer Vision Moyo of Tsara and Associates confirmed the incident.Moyo, however, said the singer and promoter had sorted out the issue amicably."Yes, he (Soul Jah Love) was picked up by the police on Thursday in Msasa Park for failing to fulfil a concert date. The case was handled at the Harare Central police station and we are happy the two parties have found each other," Moyo told the Daily News.Moyo said his client had done nothing wrong."Soul Jah Love is a law abiding citizen hence there was no way he could go and perform in Kadoma without seeing the concert Covid-19 clearance certificates. The promoter failed to produce the clearance papers, hence the musician decided not to go there and perform," he said.However, the Ndini Uya Uya hit maker had accepted part of the payment in advance."It was not that much. We are still finalising the issue with the promoter," he said.Soul Jah Love has a record of failing to fulfil concerts dates.Last year, the chanter was billed to perform at Prime Night Club in Ruwa but he failed to show up, resulting in short-changed fans vandalising the joint in protest.The case was reported at Ruwa Police Station.A couple of years ago, Soul Jah Love pulled a similar stunt in Mutare when he failed to turn up for two concerts that he was billed to headline.This angered the promoter, Esau Mupfumi, who filed fraud charges against the singer as the artiste had accepted initial payment.However, the musician apologised to the promoter and fulfilled his obligation.