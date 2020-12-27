BAZ hikes broadcasting licence fees

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services ministry has increased fees for broadcasting licences with effect from November 2020 and approved an additional category for the provision of provincial commercial radio broadcasting.The initial application fee for a free to air national radio broadcasting service has gone up to $205 000 from $42 500 (non-refundable) while the application fee for public inquiry is now $615 000, up from $127 500 (non-refundable).The fees were last reviewed in February of this year.The new regulations are contained in Statutory Instrument 27 of 2020, titled Broadcasting Services (Licensing and Content) (Amendment) Regulations 2020 (No3).The new broadcasting fees are contained in the Broadcasting Services (Licensing and Content) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020 (No. 5).The basic licence fee for 10 years is now pegged atThe free to air campus radio broadcasting service application fee or renewal fee is now pegged at $102 500, which is non-refundable while basic licence fee for 10 years is at $205 000 per annumFor datacasting, application or renewal fees was pegged at a non-refundable 205 000 while basic annual licence fees for three years is at $820 000.Similarly, webcasting application or renewal fees for three years were pegged at a non-refundable $205 000.Open narrowcasting (electronic billboard and PVA licence) application fees were pegged at $20 500 (non-refundable).Community radio broadcasting service basic licence fee for 10 years was pegged at $41 000 (non- refundable) with an annual $82 000 fee.Government is already working on establishing 10 new community radio stations countrywide to empower marginalised communities through universal access to information.$1 640 000 per annum and an annual licence fee of 2 percent annual gross turnover payable monthly or deemed for the licence period.