Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa, Mnangagwa culpable for Zimbabwe's political and economic challenges

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PROFESSOR of World Politics at the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies, Stephen Chan, says the international community will continue to show a lack of interest in Zimbabwe until Zanu-PF and the opposition get their act together.

However, the respected academic also observed in an exclusive interview with the Daily News yesterday that unless there were dramatic changes in the local body politic, there was little prospect of the ruling party and the opposition "finding each other" in 2021, to end the country's decades-long political and economic challenges.

As a result, Chan said, the world would continue to lose interest in Zimbabwe due to its long-standing crises and the apparent lack of appetite by its leaders to end them.

This comes as hopes of political dialogue between President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the opposition and other key stakeholders are dissipating — amid fierce and senseless brawling within the MDC.

"It's a very depressing situation … The world is losing, or has lost, interest in a Zimbabwe that cannot get its act together.

"There are no end of rumours of plots within Zanu-PF and MDC … with (Nelson) Chamisa seemingly drained of all energy.

"All the main political actors seem intent only on power-plays, and there is no national strategy or policies," Chan told the Daily News.

"It's a comprehensive stalemate right now. I doubt the crisis will be resolved in 2021.

"Like the hopes of Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, the only chink of light, and it remains a chink, is the coming on-stream of new mineral resources and revenues.

"These revenues may take longer to come on-stream than people would like. But, without money, even the resolution of the political crisis will not in itself lead to the creation of new and progressive, modern policies, and nor will it create the discipline in the political class to consider first and foremost the welfare of the majority of the citizens," Chan further told the Daily News.

He also said Chamisa, who was involved in a fierce fight with Thokozani Khupe over the control of the MDC, had thus far failed to convince the world that he could lead Zimbabwe.

"I am still awaiting a detailed economic policy from Chamisa's people. And, frankly, he has been as reluctant to talk to Mnangagwa as Mnangagwa has been reluctant to talk to Chamisa.

"And Chamisa has his hands full with Khupe-related problems. No one is really thinking of the details of saving the country.

"Bold sound-bites are not policies," Chan also told the Daily News.

"Well, he is at least younger than the ruling oligarchy, but he also has a record of his own coercive authoritarianism.

"He basically created the Khupe phenomenon when he moved quite decisively, but brutally to inherit the party from (the late and much-loved MDC founding president Morgan) Tsvangirai.

"Perhaps he should be given a chance. But even the West, which once hoped he would win elections, is disenchanted both by him and whatever faction of the MDC seems now to be the more dominant," Chan further told the Daily News.

This comes as the opposition is at sea, with one of the country's key political figures warning at the weekend that they risked receiving a very heavy drubbing by Zanu-PF in the fast-approaching 2023 elections, unless they ended their rifts.

Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) leader Jacob Ngarivhume told the Daily News's sister publication, the Daily News On Sunday, that the futile infighting and disarray that continued to characterise opposition politics in the country needed to be resolved as soon as possible, as it was a sure-fire way of losing the next polls again.

"There is need for us to deal with the elephant in the room, which is a lack of genuine unity talks among the opposition forces — because some are in pursuit of personal, at the expense of national interests.

"I don't think that we are going to make progress in 2023 until we deal with this elephant in the room.

"We have our heritage under threat, and so we must be able to use that as a rallying point to fight Zanu-PF, which is our common enemy," the concerned Ngarivhume told the Daily News On Sunday.

"We have (unfortunately) not been seeing the need to consider fighting as a united front because there was no strong rallying point.

"We cannot afford to wait for 2023 … So, we are working to ensure that by 2021, we have done the right thing and reach a deal.

"We need to take advantage of things that bring us together … the knowledge that we are Zimbabweans … we all love our country and … wish for it to prosper for the good of future generations," he further told the Daily News On Sunday.

Ngarivhume is among the few opposition bigwigs who have been visibly trying to ratchet up the pressure on Zanu-PF on the ground, to force the ruling party to deal with the country's sickly economy and rising public sector corruption.

In July, he was among the people who were arrested by authorities for organising anti-government mass demonstrations which were eventually foiled by security forces days before they were to be held.

Ngarivhume's warning comes as both Khupe and Chamisa have been criticised roundly for focusing on their egos instead of the national interest — and thereby failing to heal their rifts, to allow them to take on Zanu-PF effectively.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Batoka Dam size reduced to save Victoria Falls

31 mins ago | 80 Views

Zanzibar square it off with Matebeleland

33 mins ago | 39 Views

Chamisa's lawyer charged over tweet critical of Zanu-PF propaganda video

52 mins ago | 131 Views

Mambo's Chicken ad 'glorifies' gender violence after Khupe assault

53 mins ago | 147 Views

Man dies in horrific crash, body found perched on a tree

1 hr ago | 282 Views

More pain for Chiwenga's wife

1 hr ago | 295 Views

BAZ hikes broadcasting licence fees

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Soul Jah Love arrested

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Re-arrested MDC-T activist appears in court . . .

1 hr ago | 110 Views

5 more Covid-19 deaths recorded

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Magistrate gets $5 000 bail in corruption case

1 hr ago | 85 Views

9 Zimbabwe Warriors test positive for COVID-19

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Horror crash fatality increases to 18

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Richard Choruma dies

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Bev, Muridzo re-unite

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Mutizwa appointed acting Harare mayor following Mafume's suspension

1 hr ago | 82 Views

It's time for people to take the struggle

4 hrs ago | 419 Views

Whilst the politicians scramble for power, who cares about suffering Zimbabweans?

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Khupe wins the mantra for a bad loser

4 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Benefits and drawbacks of casino No-Deposit bonus

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Drunk man trying to flee from going home falls on rock, dies

7 hrs ago | 2256 Views

Zimra recovers 87% debt from taxpayers in 2020

11 hrs ago | 729 Views

I'm not here to plunder Zimbabwe . . .

11 hrs ago | 2932 Views

Miner pleads with Mines ministry to resolve impasse

11 hrs ago | 569 Views

Illegitimacy will cost Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 2643 Views

High Court defers Mafume bail hearing

11 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mwonzora claims victory

11 hrs ago | 3196 Views

Bulawayo on typhoid alert

11 hrs ago | 569 Views

Govt well-prepared to test all, says Mutsvangwa

11 hrs ago | 707 Views

National pledge reciting out of order, says ConCourt

11 hrs ago | 937 Views

Bosso target Chicken Inn star

11 hrs ago | 397 Views

Air Zimbabwe slapped with $100m wage bill

11 hrs ago | 789 Views

Loga names Chan squad

11 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mukamba in passport wait

11 hrs ago | 601 Views

17 die in Mutoko head-on collision

11 hrs ago | 742 Views

'2020 marks death of public health system'

11 hrs ago | 110 Views

Govt starts security and health provisions in evacuation centres

11 hrs ago | 235 Views

Bhebhe speaks on MDC-T chaotic Congress

11 hrs ago | 3614 Views

It's time to take the bull by its horns

11 hrs ago | 399 Views

Zimdancehall chanter wins US$10,000

11 hrs ago | 553 Views

Traditional leaders urged to join hands in fight against land barons

11 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zaka minors who killed a soldier receive death threats

11 hrs ago | 891 Views

Thieves raid quarantine centre

11 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

11 hrs ago | 746 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to be more COVID-19 vigilant

12 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee meets

12 hrs ago | 173 Views

Pregnant woman, boy (14) die in croc attacks

12 hrs ago | 510 Views

Killer cop almost attacked at funeral

12 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Khupe fears Mwonzora gang

12 hrs ago | 1620 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days