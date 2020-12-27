Man dies in horrific crash, body found perched on a tree

News / National

by Staff reporter

A prominent Highlanders fan based in Gwanda town died in a horrific crash late Sunday after he was apparently ejected from his rolling vehicle and left perched on a tree.Though police were not immediately available with details, friends said Mandla Maseko, who worked at an Engine garage owned by Gwanda North MP Madodana Sibanda, was traveling from Ntepe when he crashed his SUV.The vehicle landed on its right side next to the tree where Maseko's lifeless body was recovered, with a popped windscreen and extensive frontal damage.A macabre image circulating on Gwanda social groups showed the deceased, in a Bosso fan jersey, suspended on branches some two or so meters above the ground, with blood dripping from his head."His death has shaken many people here in Gwanda," said one homie. "He was a popular guy who loved his team Highlanders. He had no problem with anyone."Lawmaker Sibanda also expressed shock, telling ZimLive, "He died a painful death. I've just received the news. It's painful."Zimbabwe's poor road network and human error lead to hundreds of fatalities each year, especially during the festive holidays.Though police are yet to release this year's figures, at least 138 people died from 1,518 car crashes during the 2019 festive season.