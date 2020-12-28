Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Border officials granted bail

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A senior Government official and a police officer deployed at Beitbridge Border Post who were arrested on Christmas Day on corruption charges by a Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) crack team were yesterday released on $10 000 bail each.

Tafadzwa Musakanya, a supervisor at the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement, and Progress Laiza Tabarwa, a police officer, were arrested by ZACC officials jointly working with Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) loss control officers.

The two were allegedly caught corruptly demanding and collecting bribes from returning citizens and visitors entering the country from South Africa.

They were not asked to plead to charges of Criminal Abuse of Office when they appeared before Beitbridge Resident Magistrate, Mr Toyindepi Zhou who remanded them to 28 January in the interim.

In addition, the duo is expected to report once per month at ZRP Beitbridge Urban police station until the matter is finalised. Musakanya and Tabarwa have been in remand prison since their arrest on Christmas Day.

The accused persons are alleged to have committed the crime while in the company of two other police officers who are on the run, and have been identified as Constables Chokera and Msipa.

Prosecuting, Mr Ronald Mugwagwa told the court that on December 25, the duo was deployed to Beitbridge Border Post in the morning. While there, the accused persons along with Chokera and Msipa allegedly demanded and collected bribes from returning residents so that they could speed up the processing of border clearance.

However, they ran out of luck when some irked travellers reported them to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

The court further heard that a crack team was then deployed to the port of entry where they spotted the accused persons collecting money from light vehicle motorists entering the country.

They were allegedly collecting the bribes and placing them into their pockets, and unbeknown to them they were being monitored. ZACC officers then pounced on the accused persons when they were about to change shifts at 2 PM.

Musakanya was found in possession of R1 170 and US$20 while Tabarwa had R550. Constables Chokera and Msipa ran away upon realising they had been busted and their whereabouts remain unknown.

The latest development brings to seven the total number of border officials who have been arrested for corruption at Beitbridge Border Post in the past four weeks.

Three Zimra officials were also arrested a few weeks ago for facilitating the smuggling of 176 000 litres of fuel worth nearly US$86 000 in import duty.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Madhuku throws Khupe under the bus?

2 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs relish over Khupe's political woes

2 hrs ago | 1925 Views

Zimbabwe teachers unions against schools re-opening

2 hrs ago | 562 Views

'Zimbabwe opposition wars comic and tragic'

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

'Khupe still party leader'

2 hrs ago | 1268 Views

EFF member voted in MDC-T elections

2 hrs ago | 795 Views

Mnangagwa, divine intervention works but planning is best

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

The Consolidation of Democracy in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

AG raises red flag on CSC payroll system

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Beitbridge municipality hit by mass resignations

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Minister applauds workers for maintaining Ekusileni

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Gweru sewage system collapses

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimra, CZR escalate rice tax standoff

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Presumptive tax triggers storm

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Red Cross activates actions ahead of Cyclone Chalane

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

US wasting millions on Zimbabwe election process - Report

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

MDC-T legal battle looms

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Parliament supports ban of mercury use in mining

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Controversy awaits schools opening next week

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Govt increases evacuation centres in Manicaland

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

BCC loses millions from unoccupied properties

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Choruma's death shocks football fraternity

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Let's fix Zimbabwe economy before thinking of elections

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Binali Yard clinches sole ticket to claim DCC hot seat

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

D-day for Harare mayor Mafume

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Truck drivers blamed for Beitbridge traffic jam

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Government decentralises Covid-19 testing

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

DDF tills fields in Matebeleland North

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimstat gets $4bn for census

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Prosecutor under probe over suspect's bail

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

More girls raped on Christmas, claims police

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Monthly payouts for vulnerable increased

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Banned kombis devise new ways of operation

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

MDC-led council show true colours

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF completes DCC poll reruns

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee meets today

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Killer cop tells court he intentionally killed wife

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Billiat, Katsande fight for their future

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Legal route only reprieve for Khupe, says Gutu

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Air Zimbabwe reinstates 300 fired workers

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zero audience for Jah Prayzah, Winky D show

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Decision on schools out today

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Spouses can now disinherit each other

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mwonzora to address a press conference at Harvest House

13 hrs ago | 4051 Views

'Plant broom stick and get fruit tree, in Zimbabwe' - yet we are starving, damning testimonial to failed leaders

15 hrs ago | 752 Views

BCC on high alert for Cyclone Chalane

15 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Mnangagwa's govt starts evacuation as Cyclone Chalane approaches

15 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Man beaten after catching his wife cheating

15 hrs ago | 4818 Views

Batoka Dam size reduced to save Victoria Falls

16 hrs ago | 2166 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days