Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Footprints lead to arrest of 'midnight-rapist'

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
A suspected rapist was allegedly sold out by his footprints after he attempted to rape a minor in Rushinga Mashonaland Central province.

Raymond Chiripa (23) of Pound village, Chief Makuni in Rushinga's luck ran out when the complainant screamed for help when he pulled her skirt down in a dark room where she was sleeping.

Chiripa appeared before Bindura provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera yesterday.

The state-led by Edward Katsvairo alleged on December 26 around 3am Chiripa stormed into a 16-year-old's bedroom taking advantage of the dark.

He caressed the complainant who was sleeping and she woke up prompting Chiripa to temporarily hide.

The alert complainant waited for the suspect to touch her again and screamed for help when Chiripa pulled her skirt down.

The complainant's mother came to her rescue but the suspect managed to escape.

She narrated everything to her and they managed to track the suspect's footprints which led them straight to his house.

A police report was filed leading to his arrest.
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Cyclone Chalane update

1 hr ago | 441 Views

Shebeen owner kills patron

1 hr ago | 413 Views

BREAKING: Deviation of 2021 School Calendar

2 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono and Khupe are both working for Zanu-PF?

3 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Madhuku throws Khupe under the bus?

6 hrs ago | 4790 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs relish over Khupe's political woes

6 hrs ago | 4508 Views

Zimbabwe teachers unions against schools re-opening

6 hrs ago | 1241 Views

'Zimbabwe opposition wars comic and tragic'

6 hrs ago | 698 Views

'Khupe still party leader'

6 hrs ago | 2674 Views

EFF member voted in MDC-T elections

6 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Mnangagwa, divine intervention works but planning is best

6 hrs ago | 372 Views

The Consolidation of Democracy in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

AG raises red flag on CSC payroll system

6 hrs ago | 496 Views

Beitbridge municipality hit by mass resignations

6 hrs ago | 796 Views

Minister applauds workers for maintaining Ekusileni

6 hrs ago | 255 Views

Gweru sewage system collapses

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimra, CZR escalate rice tax standoff

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Presumptive tax triggers storm

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Red Cross activates actions ahead of Cyclone Chalane

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

US wasting millions on Zimbabwe election process - Report

6 hrs ago | 524 Views

MDC-T legal battle looms

6 hrs ago | 707 Views

Parliament supports ban of mercury use in mining

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

Controversy awaits schools opening next week

6 hrs ago | 415 Views

Govt increases evacuation centres in Manicaland

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

BCC loses millions from unoccupied properties

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

Choruma's death shocks football fraternity

6 hrs ago | 315 Views

Let's fix Zimbabwe economy before thinking of elections

6 hrs ago | 225 Views

Binali Yard clinches sole ticket to claim DCC hot seat

6 hrs ago | 137 Views

D-day for Harare mayor Mafume

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

Truck drivers blamed for Beitbridge traffic jam

6 hrs ago | 184 Views

Government decentralises Covid-19 testing

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

DDF tills fields in Matebeleland North

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimstat gets $4bn for census

6 hrs ago | 106 Views

Prosecutor under probe over suspect's bail

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

More girls raped on Christmas, claims police

6 hrs ago | 310 Views

Monthly payouts for vulnerable increased

6 hrs ago | 72 Views

Banned kombis devise new ways of operation

6 hrs ago | 438 Views

MDC-led council show true colours

6 hrs ago | 146 Views

Border officials granted bail

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zanu-PF completes DCC poll reruns

7 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee meets today

7 hrs ago | 67 Views

Killer cop tells court he intentionally killed wife

7 hrs ago | 574 Views

Billiat, Katsande fight for their future

7 hrs ago | 637 Views

Legal route only reprieve for Khupe, says Gutu

7 hrs ago | 394 Views

Air Zimbabwe reinstates 300 fired workers

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zero audience for Jah Prayzah, Winky D show

7 hrs ago | 343 Views

Decision on schools out today

7 hrs ago | 280 Views

Spouses can now disinherit each other

7 hrs ago | 427 Views

Mwonzora to address a press conference at Harvest House

17 hrs ago | 4273 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days