Shebeen owner kills patron

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A KADOMA based shebeen owner is in hot soup after he allegedly murdered one of his patron with a wooden log.The matter came to light at Kadoma magistrates courts yesterday where Mind Bernard (29) of house number 75 Martin Spur Kadoma was not asked to plead to a murder charge before magistrate Shingirai Mutiro.Mutiro remanded the suspect to January 12 next year in custody and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.The state alleges on December 26 around 2am the now deceased Dickson Phiri had a misunderstanding with one of his relatives.The two fought and when Bernard discovered that the two were now disturbing his patrons he tried to refrain them.The deceased charged at Bernard grabbed him by the neck and knocked him down.The furious suspect rose and picked a wooden log which he used to strike the deceased's back and once on the stomach.He was ferried to Kadoma hospital where he died along the way.