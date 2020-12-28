Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe braces for impact as weakening Chalane sweeps in

by Staff reporter
30 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe braced for impact on Wednesday as Cyclone Chalane swept in from Mozambique, although with reduced severity.

Hundreds of people - some still living in temporary accommodation after the devastation of Cyclone Idai two years ago - were evacuated to higher ground in Manicaland province.

Mutare and Bulawayo city authorities issued alerts for their residents.

The Meteorological Services Department said Chalane's impact would be less severe than originally feared after it was downgraded.

In an early morning update on Wednesday, it said the former tropical storm is "expected to rapidly dissipate, with windspeed reducing from the current 50 knots to 25 knots" as it tracks westward over the hills of Manicaland during the next 12 hours.

The Met warned that rains, particularly in Manicaland on the border with Mozambique, would result in "reduced visibility and flash flooding in areas with poor drainage as well as along river basis."

"Mudslides and landslides as well as collapse of walls due to excessive moisture remain probable, thus monitoring your immediate environment is essential," the weather service warned, while urging people to stay indoors.

Edgar Seenza, the Manicaland provincial development director said they had evacuated 121 people around Mutambara Mission and St Patrick's High School.

"Chipinge, Chimanimani and Mutare started receiving rains early morning today. However, some people from Chimanimani preferred not to go to the evacuation centres saying they would rather go to relatives in areas they consider safe. A bus is on standby in case they changed their minds," Seenza said Wednesday.


Weather warning … Cyclone Chalane is sweeping in from Mozambique into Zimbabwe


Brace for impact … Weather predictions showing the cyclone's path in next 48 hours

After forging a path toward Madagascar last week, Chalane has become the first land-falling cyclone of the season in the southern Indian Ocean.

Chalane tracked across the island of Madagascar over the weekend as a tropical depression, bringing areas of heavy rain and gusty winds to the region.

On Monday, Chalane emerged over the Mozambique Channel and into an environment conducive for tropical development. Warm waters and a lack of vertical wind shear allowed the storm to strengthen into a severe tropical storm by Monday night.

The main threat from Chalane across Mozambique will be heavy rainfall, stated AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls. However, the storm will be moving at a decent pace, so widespread rainfall totals are forecast to be around 50-100 mm.

These rainfall totals were expected over central Mozambique and into Zimbabwe with the highest totals following the centre of the storm from late Tuesday night though Thursday.

Gusty winds are also expected across Mozambique and Zimbabwe as Chalane forges a path inland with the strongest winds occurring near the coast where the storm made landfall on Wednesday morning.

Flash flooding will be possible from near landfall and inland into Zimbabwe along the storm's track, even after it weakens below tropical storm intensity.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Cyclone Chalane update

4 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Shebeen owner kills patron

4 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Footprints lead to arrest of 'midnight-rapist'

5 hrs ago | 1244 Views

BREAKING: Deviation of 2021 School Calendar

5 hrs ago | 4868 Views

Madhuku throws Khupe under the bus?

9 hrs ago | 6236 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs relish over Khupe's political woes

9 hrs ago | 5677 Views

Zimbabwe teachers unions against schools re-opening

9 hrs ago | 1362 Views

'Zimbabwe opposition wars comic and tragic'

9 hrs ago | 801 Views

'Khupe still party leader'

9 hrs ago | 3105 Views

EFF member voted in MDC-T elections

9 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Mnangagwa, divine intervention works but planning is best

9 hrs ago | 411 Views

The Consolidation of Democracy in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 126 Views

AG raises red flag on CSC payroll system

9 hrs ago | 654 Views

Beitbridge municipality hit by mass resignations

9 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Minister applauds workers for maintaining Ekusileni

9 hrs ago | 304 Views

Gweru sewage system collapses

9 hrs ago | 257 Views

Zimra, CZR escalate rice tax standoff

9 hrs ago | 154 Views

Presumptive tax triggers storm

9 hrs ago | 434 Views

Red Cross activates actions ahead of Cyclone Chalane

9 hrs ago | 143 Views

US wasting millions on Zimbabwe election process - Report

9 hrs ago | 639 Views

MDC-T legal battle looms

9 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Parliament supports ban of mercury use in mining

9 hrs ago | 84 Views

Controversy awaits schools opening next week

9 hrs ago | 457 Views

Govt increases evacuation centres in Manicaland

9 hrs ago | 103 Views

BCC loses millions from unoccupied properties

9 hrs ago | 241 Views

Choruma's death shocks football fraternity

9 hrs ago | 406 Views

Let's fix Zimbabwe economy before thinking of elections

9 hrs ago | 265 Views

Binali Yard clinches sole ticket to claim DCC hot seat

10 hrs ago | 176 Views

D-day for Harare mayor Mafume

10 hrs ago | 214 Views

Truck drivers blamed for Beitbridge traffic jam

10 hrs ago | 229 Views

Government decentralises Covid-19 testing

10 hrs ago | 130 Views

DDF tills fields in Matebeleland North

10 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimstat gets $4bn for census

10 hrs ago | 133 Views

Prosecutor under probe over suspect's bail

10 hrs ago | 233 Views

More girls raped on Christmas, claims police

10 hrs ago | 384 Views

Monthly payouts for vulnerable increased

10 hrs ago | 93 Views

Banned kombis devise new ways of operation

10 hrs ago | 513 Views

MDC-led council show true colours

10 hrs ago | 186 Views

Border officials granted bail

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zanu-PF completes DCC poll reruns

10 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee meets today

10 hrs ago | 79 Views

Killer cop tells court he intentionally killed wife

10 hrs ago | 695 Views

Billiat, Katsande fight for their future

10 hrs ago | 843 Views

Legal route only reprieve for Khupe, says Gutu

10 hrs ago | 463 Views

Air Zimbabwe reinstates 300 fired workers

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zero audience for Jah Prayzah, Winky D show

10 hrs ago | 419 Views

Decision on schools out today

10 hrs ago | 293 Views

Spouses can now disinherit each other

10 hrs ago | 531 Views

Mwonzora to address a press conference at Harvest House

20 hrs ago | 4367 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days