Gift Banda likely to be reinstated as Zifa vice-president

by Staff reporter

Exactly 713 days since he was stabbed in the back by his colleagues, suspended Zifa vice-president and Bulawayo businessman Gift Banda could be reinstated at the end of the Zifa annual general meeting in Harare on Thursday.Delegates are expected to deliberate on, among other issues on the agenda, the January 18, 2019, suspension of Banda over a cocktail of charges following his ‘appointment' of Bongani Mafu and Tonderayi Ndiraya as Warriors' assistant coaches, replacing then assistants Rahman Gumbo and Lloyd Mutasa.The executive committee accused Banda, who was acting president at that time, of usurping the powers of the executive, which, according to the constitution, is responsible for appointing national team coaches.Banda denied the charges and said he only made recommendations, a point that was also raised by the disciplinary committee, which absolved him of any wrongdoing and acquitted him.Unhappy with their own judicial body's judgement, Zifa appealed to the Appeals Committee, which upheld the disciplinary committee's ruling.It also ruled that Zifa had failed to provide proof of appeal fees payment as required by Article 7.1 of the Zifa rules and regulations.Still Zifa refused to accept the outcome and instead filed for condonation, arguing that it had failed to avail the proof of payment because "our accountant couldn't get into town due to the lockdown"."Our football is not a kindergarten where someone can just choose to play on. It's clear that all these guys wanted was to keep Banda frozen out for as long as possible for their selfishness. As councillors we are putting an end to all this poorly scripted comical drama. Football must and will be the winner, not selfish personalities within the game," said one delegate.