Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Alert raised as Chalane makes landfall

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
The Eastern Highlands has started receiving continuous light rains as a result of the former Tropical Storm Chalane which is now an overland Tropical Depression with the public urged to watch out for flooding, flash flooding, sudden gushes of water, mudslides or landslides, destructive winds and collapse of huts due to excessive moisture within the next 12 hours and beyond.

Localised heavier downpours above 50 millimetres accumulation over the next 24 hours are projected especially over areas along the main watershed and the eastern Highlands.

A flooding alert issued by the Meteorological Services Department early this morning indicates that the Tropical Depression Chalane made a landfall over Beira in early hours of today and is expected to rapidly dissipate, with wind speed reducing from the current 50 knots to 25 knots, as it tracks westward over the rugged hills of the Eastern Highlands in the next 12 hours.

"These downpours may result in reduced visibility and flash flooding in areas with poor drainage as well as along river basins.

Mudslides and landslides as well as collapse of walls, due to excessive moisture, remain probable, thus monitoring your immediate environment is essential. Wherever possible, stay indoors," warned the MSD.

The department also urged the public to watch out for the collapse of huts, houses and fallen trees due to excessive moisture.

"Never attempt to cross fast flowing or flooded rivers and streams whether walking or driving. Stay indoors wherever possible.

"Cooperate with members of the civil protection committee for your safety. Take caution on the roads as they may be treacherous, if you urgently need to travel.

"Keep your emergency kit close and monitor your surroundings. Follow weather updates or call MSD Provincial Officers: Manicaland: +263 712 504 107, Mash East : +263 772 429 036, Masvingo : +263 772 553 286, Main Office: +263 778 911 176," said the MSD.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Khupe wasn't going to win MDC-T presidency, says analysts

26 secs ago | 0 Views

Rushwaya bail dismissed again

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Gift Banda likely to be reinstated as Zifa vice-president

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe police ban New Year's Eve festivities

3 mins ago | 3 Views

MDC-T continues to burn, Khupe does a Donald Trump

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Heavy rains, strong winds expected in the next few hours

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa salutes resolute Zimbabweans

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe braces for impact as weakening Chalane sweeps in

5 mins ago | 3 Views

WATCH: Cyclone Chalane update

4 hrs ago | 1731 Views

Shebeen owner kills patron

5 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Footprints lead to arrest of 'midnight-rapist'

5 hrs ago | 1260 Views

BREAKING: Deviation of 2021 School Calendar

5 hrs ago | 4910 Views

Madhuku throws Khupe under the bus?

9 hrs ago | 6271 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs relish over Khupe's political woes

9 hrs ago | 5696 Views

Zimbabwe teachers unions against schools re-opening

9 hrs ago | 1367 Views

'Zimbabwe opposition wars comic and tragic'

9 hrs ago | 804 Views

'Khupe still party leader'

9 hrs ago | 3112 Views

EFF member voted in MDC-T elections

9 hrs ago | 1906 Views

Mnangagwa, divine intervention works but planning is best

9 hrs ago | 412 Views

The Consolidation of Democracy in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 126 Views

AG raises red flag on CSC payroll system

9 hrs ago | 657 Views

Beitbridge municipality hit by mass resignations

9 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Minister applauds workers for maintaining Ekusileni

9 hrs ago | 304 Views

Gweru sewage system collapses

9 hrs ago | 258 Views

Zimra, CZR escalate rice tax standoff

9 hrs ago | 154 Views

Presumptive tax triggers storm

9 hrs ago | 439 Views

Red Cross activates actions ahead of Cyclone Chalane

9 hrs ago | 143 Views

US wasting millions on Zimbabwe election process - Report

9 hrs ago | 641 Views

MDC-T legal battle looms

9 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Parliament supports ban of mercury use in mining

10 hrs ago | 84 Views

Controversy awaits schools opening next week

10 hrs ago | 457 Views

Govt increases evacuation centres in Manicaland

10 hrs ago | 104 Views

BCC loses millions from unoccupied properties

10 hrs ago | 241 Views

Choruma's death shocks football fraternity

10 hrs ago | 406 Views

Let's fix Zimbabwe economy before thinking of elections

10 hrs ago | 265 Views

Binali Yard clinches sole ticket to claim DCC hot seat

10 hrs ago | 176 Views

D-day for Harare mayor Mafume

10 hrs ago | 214 Views

Truck drivers blamed for Beitbridge traffic jam

10 hrs ago | 231 Views

Government decentralises Covid-19 testing

10 hrs ago | 131 Views

DDF tills fields in Matebeleland North

10 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimstat gets $4bn for census

10 hrs ago | 133 Views

Prosecutor under probe over suspect's bail

10 hrs ago | 233 Views

More girls raped on Christmas, claims police

10 hrs ago | 385 Views

Monthly payouts for vulnerable increased

10 hrs ago | 93 Views

Banned kombis devise new ways of operation

10 hrs ago | 514 Views

MDC-led council show true colours

10 hrs ago | 187 Views

Border officials granted bail

10 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zanu-PF completes DCC poll reruns

10 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee meets today

10 hrs ago | 79 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days