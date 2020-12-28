Latest News Editor's Choice


Mwonzora appoints Khupe, Mudzuri as his VPs

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
MDC-T newly elected president, Mr Douglas Mwonzora assumed his newly found role at the helm of the opposition party today by unveiling a new executive in which he retained his fellow election rivals that include Dr Thokozani Khupe, Mr Morgan Komichi and Engineer Elias Mudzuri.

This is despite the trio rejecting his election victory citing what they regarded as massive election rigging.

Mr Mwonzora held a press conference today at Harvest House where he announced a new leadership that constitutes the party's standing committee and retained his rivals among other key appointments.

According to the new structure of the executive, Dr Khupe reverted to her position as First Vice President alongside with Eng Mudzuri while Mr Komichi retains his post as national chairperson.

The press conference was also attended by other party bigwigs who include Dr Tapiwa Mashakada who was appointed national treasurer general while Paurina Mpariwa took over from Mr Mwonzora as secretary general.

Addressing journalists, Mr Mwonzora said the just ended extraordinary congress held at the weekend was in substantial compliance with the Supreme Court ruling directing that the party convene an extraordinary congress to replace the party's founding president, Mr Morgan Tsvangirai.

Source - the herald

