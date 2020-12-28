News / National
Khupe tests Covid-19 positive
2020-12-28
FORMER MDC-T acting president Dr Thokozani Khupe has tested positive for Covid-19.
Dr Khupe, who was contesting the MDC-T presidential post at the party's extraordinary congress on Sunday, announced her status on Wednesday evening on her Twitter account.
"I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating and I ask for your prayers," said Dr Khupe.
Source - chronicle