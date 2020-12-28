Latest News Editor's Choice


Khupe tests Covid-19 positive

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
FORMER MDC-T acting president Dr Thokozani Khupe has tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr Khupe, who was contesting the MDC-T presidential post at the party's extraordinary congress on Sunday, announced her status on Wednesday evening on her Twitter account.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus.  I am now self-isolating and I ask for your prayers," said Dr Khupe.

Source - chronicle

