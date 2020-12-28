5 more test positive for Covid-19 in Zimbabwe Warriors camp

News / National

by Staff reporter

5 technical officials of the CHAN team have also tested positive to Covid-19 including some of the coaches bringing the total number of those affected to 14.The Zimbabwe Football Association confirmed this on Twitter this morning.This comes after ZIFA suspended training yesterday after nine players tested positive.The provisional 23-men squad conducted its first training session at the National Sports Stadium's B Arena in Harare this Monday after a Christmas holiday break.The Chan tournament will run from January 16 to February 7 in Cameroon.