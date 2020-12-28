Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's spokesperson warns people from Nkukumane

by Staff reporter
14 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's government spokesman Nick Mangwana on Tuesday said the effects of Cyclone Chalane are expected to be experienced in Bulawayo from around 2200hrs tonight.

Sais Mangwana, "EFFECTS of #Chalane are expected to be experienced in Bulawayo from around 2200hrs tonight. High Alert areas are: Makokoba, Cowray Park, Pumula South, Pumula Old, Emthunzini, Nkukumane 12-15, Emganwini, Emasotsheni, Nketa 9, Waterford, Bellavista, Queenspark."




