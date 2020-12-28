News / National
Mnangagwa's spokesperson warns people from Nkukumane
14 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's government spokesman Nick Mangwana on Tuesday said the effects of Cyclone Chalane are expected to be experienced in Bulawayo from around 2200hrs tonight.
Sais Mangwana, "EFFECTS of #Chalane are expected to be experienced in Bulawayo from around 2200hrs tonight. High Alert areas are: Makokoba, Cowray Park, Pumula South, Pumula Old, Emthunzini, Nkukumane 12-15, Emganwini, Emasotsheni, Nketa 9, Waterford, Bellavista, Queenspark."
Sais Mangwana, "EFFECTS of #Chalane are expected to be experienced in Bulawayo from around 2200hrs tonight. High Alert areas are: Makokoba, Cowray Park, Pumula South, Pumula Old, Emthunzini, Nkukumane 12-15, Emganwini, Emasotsheni, Nketa 9, Waterford, Bellavista, Queenspark."
BULAWAYO— Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) December 30, 2020
EFFECTS of #Chalane are expected to be experienced in Bulawayo from around 2200hrs tonight. High Alert areas are: Makokoba, Cowray Park, Pumula South, Pumula Old, Emthunzini, Nkukumane 12-15, Emganwini, Emasotsheni, Nketa 9, Waterford, Bellavista, Queenspark
Source - Byo24news