Mnangagwa's spokesperson warns people from Nkukumane

BULAWAYO

EFFECTS of #Chalane are expected to be experienced in Bulawayo from around 2200hrs tonight. High Alert areas are: Makokoba, Cowray Park, Pumula South, Pumula Old, Emthunzini, Nkukumane 12-15, Emganwini, Emasotsheni, Nketa 9, Waterford, Bellavista, Queenspark