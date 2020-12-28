Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe pins hopes on vaccine as Covid-19 infections rise again

by Staff reporter
56 secs ago | Views
The New Year's plea from many in Zimbabwe is the arrival of a Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible, as the country's festive season was dampened by fears fuelled by a second wave of infections.

The UK has pledged to vaccinate three million people drawn from low-income communities.  

"We discussed how Zimbabwe can benefit from this so the most vulnerable 20% can be vaccinated. We discussed how important it is that these vaccines are targeted to people who need them most," said Melanie Robinson, UK ambassador to Zimbabwe, after meeting Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who doubles as health minister.

However, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), Zimbabwe could be among the last countries to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

"It's a nightmare. I have lost relatives and friends to this thing," said a nurse at a government hospital in Harare.

Source - TimesLIVE

