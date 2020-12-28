Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Govt outlines Tropical Depression Chalane Battle Strategy

by Staff Reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Government says it has stepped up efforts to safeguard communities in the wake of Tropical Depression Chalane, which has already made landfall in Zimbabwe.

At a news conference in Harare on Wednesday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Senator Monica Mutsvangwa outlined government's preparedness and the measures taken so far.



Hours of heavy rain are expected within the coming days as Tropical Depression Chalane made landfall in the country today.

Though weakened, the rains still pose a huge risk for low lying areas that have become perennial targets for torrential rains.

Weather experts advise that areas such as Chimanimani, Nyanga, Bikita, Makoni and Hwedza will receive rainfall of up to 100 mm in three days, while other parts of the country will receive above 50 mm.



Source - ZBC

