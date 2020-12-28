Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Douglas Mwonzora takes charge of MDC-T

by Staff Reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Newly-elected MDC-T president, Mr Douglas Mwonzora, yesterday assumed his new role as opposition leader and immediately unveiled a new executive in which he retained his election rivals - Dr Thokozani Khupe, Mr Morgan Komichi and Engineer Elias Mudzuri.

This is despite the fact that the trio had earlier on rejected Mr Mwonzora's electoral victory, accusing him and his supporters of rigging.

This comes as MDC-T lawyer, Professor Lovemore Madhuku gave a legal opinion in which he averred that Mr Mwonzora was duly elected as president of the party and Dr Khupe could not lawfully nullify the election process once it had been placed in motion.

Prof Madhuku said once an independent election management body took over running of election and the first vote cast, all candidates including Dr Khupe were equal and could not unilaterally nullify the process except that election body charged with running of polls or a competent court of law.

"Once it is accepted that Douglas Mwonzora is presumed to be duly elected until his election is set aside by a competent court, it follows that there could not have been a valid meeting of the national council on 28 December to 2020 without that meeting having been convened by him or under his authority," reads the legal opinion. Further, if it is accepted that the extraordinary congress was never cancelled at law, the meeting of 28 December 2020 could neither confirm, endorse or ratify a non-existent cancellation."

Yesterday's press conference was held at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, the party headquarters where Mr Mwonzora announced a new leadership that constituted the party's standing committee and retained his rivals among other key appointments.

According to the new structure of the executive, Dr Khupe reverted to her position as first vice president alongside Eng Mudzuri while Mr Komichi retained his post as national chairperson.

The press conference was also attended by other party bigwigs who include Dr Tapiwa Mashakada, who was appointed national treasurer general while Ms Paurina Mpariwa took over from Mr Mwonzora as secretary-general.

Addressing journalists, Mr Mwonzora said the extraordinary congress held at the weekend was in compliance with the Supreme Court ruling that directed that the party convene an extraordinary congress to replace the party's founding president, Mr Morgan Tsvangirai.

He condemned the assault of Dr Khupe, saying investigations to identify the culprit were underway.

Zanu pf acting spokesperson, Cde Patrick Chinamasa, yesterday said while they had no business in the way the opposition was run, they were keen to establish Mr Mwonzora's attitude on sanctions, which have caused untold suffering to ordinary citizens after the MDC-T called for the imposition of the embargo.

Cde Chinamasa said this yesterday at the party headquarters while fielding questions from journalists during a post-Central Committee media briefing.

"We have an opposition that asked for sanctions, an opposition which has been co-habiting with countries that seek to undermine our development trajectory.

"I would want a categoric statement from Mwonzora on sanctions to say he was mistaken and he must apologise to the Zimbabwean people for causing pain, something that has affected our development," said Cde Chinamasa.

He said they were happy that former acting MDC-T leader Dr Khupe had denounced sanctions during the time she led the opposition outfit.

Asked to comment on the just-ended chaotic MDC-T extraordinary congress, Cde Chinamasa said the opposition had violent tendencies and were fond of refusing to accept defeat as what obtained during their congress.

Mr Mwonzora said he was prepared to work with all political parties to achieve unity of purpose.

"We want to unite this party, we want tolerance, we appeal for patience, we want to rebuild this movement. What we demand from Zanu PF is what they would have demanded from us when we get into power. It is clear that Zimbabwe needs a shared national vision," said Mr Mwonzora. Following Mr Mwonzora's ascension, Mr Komichi said he will be working with the new president.

"I have been working behind the scenes to avoid a split. We are putting our interests aside and the party interests ahead. The party is very weak and so I took a position that we cannot afford another split. We are trying to save the party from collapse so we are going to support Douglas Mwonzora. As far as I know everyone supports Mwonzora," said Mr Komichi.

Meanwhile, Dr Khupe yesterday posted on her Twitter handle that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and gone into self-quarantine.

Source - Herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa takes annual leave, Chiwenga, Mohadi takes over

26 mins ago | 92 Views

PHOTOS: Bridge washed away by rains

50 mins ago | 372 Views

Khupe enjoys same perks as that of a Cabinet Minister

58 mins ago | 516 Views

Zanu-PF keen to establish Mwonzora's attitude on sanctions

1 hr ago | 304 Views

Mwonzora says he is not on Zanu-PF payroll

1 hr ago | 228 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in mine wrangle, kicked off gold claim

1 hr ago | 104 Views

The tale of a captured judiciary

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Chaotic MDC-T congress spells doom for opposition

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Zinara mulls tolling voucher as gridlocks mount

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Zimra garnishes City of Harare accounts

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Chamisa controlled HCC hit by fresh corruption scandal

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Villagers reject Chalane rescue

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa will not be removed by demonstrations and social media activism

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Loga tests positive for COVID-19

1 hr ago | 81 Views

ZRA warns of illegal recruitment for Batoka Gorge project

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Chicken Inn hold on to Chirinda

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe will be a shell by 2023

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Chamisa must groom MDC cadres

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Plot to extort Makandiwa exposed

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Gweru market contractors miss deadline

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

What Zanu-PF would do as an opposition – Part 1

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Musona nets brace

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Man dies after falling from rock

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Govt to regularise informal urban settlements to prevent demolitions

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Khupe will cool down, says Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zapu to establish welfare fund for its vetarans

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe artistes face a bleak 2021

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

National Foods offer funds to rehabilitate road

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Elephants wreak havoc

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Covid-19 erodes household income, buying power

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Demand for mobile Internet soars under Covid-19 lockdown

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Couple arrested for rape of minor

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Toddler injured by exploding fuse

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Police impound 100 vehicles in operation 'Mntakagogo'

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwe police revoke churches gathering permission

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Surge in prices exposes profiteering businesses

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Armed robbers rape guard

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Couple found dead

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Jim Kunaka denied bail

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Govt assessing NSS bucket seats samples

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zifa discuss Covid-19 crisis

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

SA chickens out on closing borders under lockdown Level 3

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Weakened Chalane lashes Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Defiant killer kombi driver to appear in court

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Man kills 65-year-old over lover

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe records 300 new Covid cases

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Supreme Court decision leaves MDC-T in disarray

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

WATCH: Weakened Chalane hits Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1666 Views

WATCH: Govt outlines Tropical Depression Chalane Battle Strategy

5 hrs ago | 290 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days