Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe records 300 new Covid cases

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe registered 300 new coronavirus cases and one death on Wednesday as police announced a ban on all New Year celebrations, including all-night prayers and musical gigs.

Covid-19 cases and deaths have been on a steady increase in the last few weeks with national infections now totaling 13,625 and 360 fatalities. Recoveries stand at 11,154, leaving active cases at 2111.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi reminded Zimbabweans that all gatherings remain outlawed in line with Covid restrictions, including prayer sessions that normally characterize New Year's eve.

Licenses that had been issued to churches for such events have since been revoked.

"No all-night prayers, musical galas, or concerts are allowed. Operators of bars and nightclubs should take note that they are yet to be allowed to operate," Nyathi cautioned in a statement.

"Police will intensify patrols, conduct stop and searches in all residential, industrial, farming, and other areas where the public will be undertaking various activities. Let us celebrate New Year's Eve in a responsible manner and remain alert for the safety of all Zimbabweans and effective maintenance of law and order in the country.

"We want people to be responsible as they welcome the New Year given that this year is different because of the Covid-19 pandemic that restricts gatherings. People need to consider their safety first because it appears that there are people out there who want to take advantage of these illegal gatherings to commit crimes.

"The crossover gatherings also expose people to the pandemic hence the police will not allow such gatherings," Nyathi added.

From yesterday's new infections, 287 are local transmissions while 13 are returnees from neighboring Botswana and South Africa where a new fast-spreading variant of Covid-19 has been detected.

Outgoing MDC-T president Thokozani Khupe, who attended her party's contested extra-ordinary congress on Sunday is among those who tested positive.

Khupe announced her status on Twitter and appealed for prayers. "I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating and I ask for your prayers," she said.

Now there is concern her fellow congress-goers might also be in jeopardy after the Harare event where social distancing and other requisite Covid-19 protocols were barely observed.

The gathering might turn out to be a super spreader, some health experts worry.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Bridge washed away by rains

17 mins ago | 72 Views

Khupe enjoys same perks as that of a Cabinet Minister

25 mins ago | 151 Views

Zanu-PF keen to establish Mwonzora's attitude on sanctions

39 mins ago | 127 Views

Mwonzora says he is not on Zanu-PF payroll

39 mins ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in mine wrangle, kicked off gold claim

39 mins ago | 48 Views

The tale of a captured judiciary

40 mins ago | 37 Views

Chaotic MDC-T congress spells doom for opposition

42 mins ago | 61 Views

Zinara mulls tolling voucher as gridlocks mount

43 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimra garnishes City of Harare accounts

44 mins ago | 37 Views

Chamisa controlled HCC hit by fresh corruption scandal

45 mins ago | 97 Views

Villagers reject Chalane rescue

45 mins ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa will not be removed by demonstrations and social media activism

53 mins ago | 40 Views

Loga tests positive for COVID-19

54 mins ago | 48 Views

ZRA warns of illegal recruitment for Batoka Gorge project

54 mins ago | 32 Views

Chicken Inn hold on to Chirinda

58 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe will be a shell by 2023

59 mins ago | 67 Views

Chamisa must groom MDC cadres

59 mins ago | 60 Views

Plot to extort Makandiwa exposed

60 mins ago | 82 Views

Gweru market contractors miss deadline

1 hr ago | 15 Views

What Zanu-PF would do as an opposition – Part 1

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Musona nets brace

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Man dies after falling from rock

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Govt to regularise informal urban settlements to prevent demolitions

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Khupe will cool down, says Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Zapu to establish welfare fund for its vetarans

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe artistes face a bleak 2021

1 hr ago | 23 Views

National Foods offer funds to rehabilitate road

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Elephants wreak havoc

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Covid-19 erodes household income, buying power

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Demand for mobile Internet soars under Covid-19 lockdown

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Couple arrested for rape of minor

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Toddler injured by exploding fuse

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Police impound 100 vehicles in operation 'Mntakagogo'

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe police revoke churches gathering permission

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Surge in prices exposes profiteering businesses

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Armed robbers rape guard

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Couple found dead

1 hr ago | 200 Views

Jim Kunaka denied bail

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Govt assessing NSS bucket seats samples

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Zifa discuss Covid-19 crisis

1 hr ago | 18 Views

SA chickens out on closing borders under lockdown Level 3

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Weakened Chalane lashes Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Defiant killer kombi driver to appear in court

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Man kills 65-year-old over lover

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Supreme Court decision leaves MDC-T in disarray

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Douglas Mwonzora takes charge of MDC-T

4 hrs ago | 1906 Views

WATCH: Weakened Chalane hits Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1606 Views

WATCH: Govt outlines Tropical Depression Chalane Battle Strategy

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

South Africa not closing borders under lockdown Level 3

4 hrs ago | 589 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days