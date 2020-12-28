Latest News Editor's Choice


Man kills 65-year-old over lover

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A Harare man allegedly smashed a 65-year-old woman with a brick on the head several times resulting in her death after she tried to restrain him from assaulting his girlfriend.

Nicholas Matarirano (27) of Stoneridge Park allegedly struck Joyce Garikai on her head after she tried to restrain him from attacking his lover, Kundai Kanupula, following a misunderstanding.

Matarirano was taken to Mbare magistrates court charged with murder. He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Ms Feresi Chakanyuka, who remanded him in custody to January 14, 2021 and advised him to approach the High Court for bail application.

According to prosecutor Lawrence Gangarahwe, on December 28 at around 2am Matarirano was at Taisekwa Shops in Stoneridge with his lover, Kundai. The two allegedly had a misunderstanding that resulted in Matarirano assaulting Kundai.

A 65-year-old woman then intervened and tried to restrain Matarirano from assaulting his lover. A seemingly not to be outdone Matarirano picked a brick and struck the senior citizen on the head several times leaving her with a deep wound.

The late Garikai was rushed to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Matarirano was was arrested and taken to court charged with murder. He will return to court on January 14 for his routine remand.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days