Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Couple found dead

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Police are investigating a case in which a married couple was found dead in Mudzi on December 24. The bodies of Robert Muchenga (31) and his wife Patience Machaka (26) were discovered by villagers.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"On December 24, 2020 a couple was discovered dead at Bote Village, Chief Nyakuchena, Mudzi. The body of the wife was found in a bedroom hut, covered with a blanket and had a deep cut on the neck below the collar bone. Her body was discovered by the informant who had been sent to the homestead to collect some cash from the deceased.

"The informant knocked on the door, but no one responded. When she opened the door, she discovered Machaka's body. She went and informed other villagers who embarked on a search for the husband. The body of the husband was found hanging from a tree, with a belt on the neck. Besides it was a blood-stained steel axe," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said investigations into the matter are ongoing and urged couples to always find a peaceful solution into their disputes.

"The ZRP reiterates that couples should always seek counselling when faced with domestic disputes.".

Asst Comm Nyathi said the bodies were taken to a local hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, a five-year-old girl from Mbizo, Kwekwe, who lost her fingers after an explosion from a yet-to-be-established object has been hospitalised. Asst Comm Nyathi urged parents to be on the lookout of their children at all the times.

"Parents are encouraged to always monitor their children whilst playing. On December 26,2020 at about 12:30pm and at Mbizo suburb, Kwekwe, a minor aged five was injured through an explosion after she inserted a fuse like object which she picked whilst playing into a fire.

"She had picked the object near their precast wall where she was playing with her nine-year-old brother. As a result of the explosion, the victim sustained a ruptured thumb, forefinger and middle finger."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Bridge washed away by rains

22 mins ago | 112 Views

Khupe enjoys same perks as that of a Cabinet Minister

30 mins ago | 204 Views

Zanu-PF keen to establish Mwonzora's attitude on sanctions

44 mins ago | 147 Views

Mwonzora says he is not on Zanu-PF payroll

44 mins ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in mine wrangle, kicked off gold claim

45 mins ago | 53 Views

The tale of a captured judiciary

46 mins ago | 45 Views

Chaotic MDC-T congress spells doom for opposition

47 mins ago | 70 Views

Zinara mulls tolling voucher as gridlocks mount

48 mins ago | 56 Views

Zimra garnishes City of Harare accounts

49 mins ago | 38 Views

Chamisa controlled HCC hit by fresh corruption scandal

50 mins ago | 111 Views

Villagers reject Chalane rescue

50 mins ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa will not be removed by demonstrations and social media activism

58 mins ago | 45 Views

Loga tests positive for COVID-19

59 mins ago | 50 Views

ZRA warns of illegal recruitment for Batoka Gorge project

60 mins ago | 33 Views

Chicken Inn hold on to Chirinda

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe will be a shell by 2023

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Chamisa must groom MDC cadres

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Plot to extort Makandiwa exposed

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Gweru market contractors miss deadline

1 hr ago | 17 Views

What Zanu-PF would do as an opposition – Part 1

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Musona nets brace

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Man dies after falling from rock

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Govt to regularise informal urban settlements to prevent demolitions

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Khupe will cool down, says Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Zapu to establish welfare fund for its vetarans

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe artistes face a bleak 2021

1 hr ago | 24 Views

National Foods offer funds to rehabilitate road

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Elephants wreak havoc

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Covid-19 erodes household income, buying power

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Demand for mobile Internet soars under Covid-19 lockdown

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Couple arrested for rape of minor

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Toddler injured by exploding fuse

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Police impound 100 vehicles in operation 'Mntakagogo'

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe police revoke churches gathering permission

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Surge in prices exposes profiteering businesses

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Armed robbers rape guard

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Jim Kunaka denied bail

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Govt assessing NSS bucket seats samples

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Zifa discuss Covid-19 crisis

1 hr ago | 19 Views

SA chickens out on closing borders under lockdown Level 3

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Weakened Chalane lashes Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Defiant killer kombi driver to appear in court

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Man kills 65-year-old over lover

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe records 300 new Covid cases

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Supreme Court decision leaves MDC-T in disarray

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Douglas Mwonzora takes charge of MDC-T

4 hrs ago | 1917 Views

WATCH: Weakened Chalane hits Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1616 Views

WATCH: Govt outlines Tropical Depression Chalane Battle Strategy

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

South Africa not closing borders under lockdown Level 3

4 hrs ago | 595 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days