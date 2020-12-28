Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police impound 100 vehicles in operation 'Mntakagogo'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo have impounded more than 100 pirating vehicles operating from undesignated pick-up points in its ongoing "Operation Mntakagogo" which is a blitz on unlicensed operators.

The operation is one of the measures meant to protect residents from unlicensed public operators who are not adhering to Covid-19 regulations.

A total of 73 kombis, 15 Honda Fit vehicles and a number of trucks operating illegally around the central business district have been impounded.

The Government in March banned private public service operators as part of measures to contain the global pandemic which has killed 359 Zimbabweans.

It announced that all commuter omnibus operators have to register under the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) franchise to be allowed to ferry passengers. Some of the private operators joined Zupco but many resisted insisting they want to be independent.

The ongoing blitz will also see vehicle owners being charged as they usually leave their hired drivers to face the music. In an interview, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube applauded police for being vigilant in protecting residents from unlicensed operators.

He said such operators were putting the lives of residents at risk as they did not comply with Covid-19 regulations. Inspector Ncube said the operation will continue until there is sanity on the city's roads.

"We are happy to say we have impounded about 100 vehicles operating illegally in Bulawayo . This time we are also targeting the owners of the vehicles whom we are charging as well," said Insp Ncube.

He said in the past after the arrest of their drivers, the owners would go on to hire new drivers.

"We are now saying the owners are now responsible and are liable if their vehicles are impounded for breaking the law," said Insp Ncube. He said police will be targeting 6th Avenue, TM Hyper and Tredgold areas where many of these pirate vehicles are operating from.

"We know that on New Year's Eve people tend to have more fun and flout traffic laws so we expect to impound more vehicles," said Insp Ncube.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa takes annual leave, Chiwenga, Mohadi takes over

21 mins ago | 78 Views

PHOTOS: Bridge washed away by rains

46 mins ago | 340 Views

Khupe enjoys same perks as that of a Cabinet Minister

53 mins ago | 468 Views

Zanu-PF keen to establish Mwonzora's attitude on sanctions

1 hr ago | 280 Views

Mwonzora says he is not on Zanu-PF payroll

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in mine wrangle, kicked off gold claim

1 hr ago | 94 Views

The tale of a captured judiciary

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Chaotic MDC-T congress spells doom for opposition

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Zinara mulls tolling voucher as gridlocks mount

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Zimra garnishes City of Harare accounts

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Chamisa controlled HCC hit by fresh corruption scandal

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Villagers reject Chalane rescue

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa will not be removed by demonstrations and social media activism

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Loga tests positive for COVID-19

1 hr ago | 77 Views

ZRA warns of illegal recruitment for Batoka Gorge project

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Chicken Inn hold on to Chirinda

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe will be a shell by 2023

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Chamisa must groom MDC cadres

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Plot to extort Makandiwa exposed

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Gweru market contractors miss deadline

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

What Zanu-PF would do as an opposition – Part 1

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Musona nets brace

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Man dies after falling from rock

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Govt to regularise informal urban settlements to prevent demolitions

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Khupe will cool down, says Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zapu to establish welfare fund for its vetarans

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe artistes face a bleak 2021

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

National Foods offer funds to rehabilitate road

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Elephants wreak havoc

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Covid-19 erodes household income, buying power

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Demand for mobile Internet soars under Covid-19 lockdown

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Couple arrested for rape of minor

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Toddler injured by exploding fuse

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe police revoke churches gathering permission

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Surge in prices exposes profiteering businesses

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Armed robbers rape guard

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Couple found dead

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Jim Kunaka denied bail

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Govt assessing NSS bucket seats samples

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zifa discuss Covid-19 crisis

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

SA chickens out on closing borders under lockdown Level 3

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Weakened Chalane lashes Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Defiant killer kombi driver to appear in court

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Man kills 65-year-old over lover

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe records 300 new Covid cases

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Supreme Court decision leaves MDC-T in disarray

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Douglas Mwonzora takes charge of MDC-T

4 hrs ago | 1982 Views

WATCH: Weakened Chalane hits Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1661 Views

WATCH: Govt outlines Tropical Depression Chalane Battle Strategy

4 hrs ago | 289 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days