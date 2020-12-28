Police impound 100 vehicles in operation 'Mntakagogo'

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have impounded more than 100 pirating vehicles operating from undesignated pick-up points in its ongoing "Operation Mntakagogo" which is a blitz on unlicensed operators.The operation is one of the measures meant to protect residents from unlicensed public operators who are not adhering to Covid-19 regulations.A total of 73 kombis, 15 Honda Fit vehicles and a number of trucks operating illegally around the central business district have been impounded.The Government in March banned private public service operators as part of measures to contain the global pandemic which has killed 359 Zimbabweans.It announced that all commuter omnibus operators have to register under the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) franchise to be allowed to ferry passengers. Some of the private operators joined Zupco but many resisted insisting they want to be independent.The ongoing blitz will also see vehicle owners being charged as they usually leave their hired drivers to face the music. In an interview, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube applauded police for being vigilant in protecting residents from unlicensed operators.He said such operators were putting the lives of residents at risk as they did not comply with Covid-19 regulations. Inspector Ncube said the operation will continue until there is sanity on the city's roads."We are happy to say we have impounded about 100 vehicles operating illegally in Bulawayo . This time we are also targeting the owners of the vehicles whom we are charging as well," said Insp Ncube.He said in the past after the arrest of their drivers, the owners would go on to hire new drivers."We are now saying the owners are now responsible and are liable if their vehicles are impounded for breaking the law," said Insp Ncube. He said police will be targeting 6th Avenue, TM Hyper and Tredgold areas where many of these pirate vehicles are operating from."We know that on New Year's Eve people tend to have more fun and flout traffic laws so we expect to impound more vehicles," said Insp Ncube.