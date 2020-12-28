Latest News Editor's Choice


Toddler injured by exploding fuse

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
A five-year-old Kwekwe boy was seriously injured after a fuse he had picked up before putting it in a fire, exploded in his right hand.

The boy, who is a son of a police officer, is admitted to Kwekwe District Hospital where his condition is said to be stable. He is however, likely to lose three right hand fingers after the blast left them almost detached.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident which he said happened on Boxing Day around 12.30PM.

"Kupakwashe Gomani, aged five of Mbizo in Kwekwe was playing with his elder brother Tanatswa (9). Kupakwashe and Tanatswa are sons of a serving member of the police," he said.

Asst Com Nyathi said as the two were playing, Kupakwashe picked a dumped explosive fuse near the precast wall. He said he put it on the fire which was set within the yard by his mother to burn litter.

"Kupakwashe burnt the fuse whileholding the other end of the explosive until it exploded in his right hand. As a result of the explosion, Kupakwashe sustained a ruptured thumb, forefinger and middle finger," said Asst Com Nyathi.

He said Kupakwashe was rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital where he is admitted to.

"His condition is stable but injuries sustained are serious and investigations are in progress," said Asst Com Nyathi.

He appealed to members of the public to monitor movements of their children and report to the police if they see any suspicious object.

Source - chronicle

