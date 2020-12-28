Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Couple arrested for rape of minor

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Zvishavane couple has been arrested for allegedly assisting each other to rape their nine-year-old niece and infected her with a sexually transmitted infection.

The couple threatened to bury alive the niece who is doing Grade One if she dared report the rape to anyone.

This was heard when the couple appeared before Gweru regional magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing rape charges. The two pleaded not guilty to the charge and were remanded to today for trial.

It is the State's case that in March, the complainant was left under the custody of the couple as her mother attended a funeral.

The court heard that the niece cleaned the kitchen before proceeding to the sitting room to put two pots she had cleaned. When the niece was at the door of the sitting room, the woman accused allegedly pushed the minor to the ground before calling her husband to come and see her.

The court heard that the woman accused removed the complainant's clothes, pressed her hands down giving room for her husband to rape her.

The court heard that the man raped the girl once and after the assault the two threatened to bury her alive if she dared report the rape.

The court heard that the complainant reported the rape to her mother after three days leading to the arrest of the couple.

Mr Kelvin Guveya is appearing for the State.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa takes annual leave, Chiwenga, Mohadi takes over

21 mins ago | 78 Views

PHOTOS: Bridge washed away by rains

46 mins ago | 340 Views

Khupe enjoys same perks as that of a Cabinet Minister

53 mins ago | 468 Views

Zanu-PF keen to establish Mwonzora's attitude on sanctions

1 hr ago | 280 Views

Mwonzora says he is not on Zanu-PF payroll

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in mine wrangle, kicked off gold claim

1 hr ago | 94 Views

The tale of a captured judiciary

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Chaotic MDC-T congress spells doom for opposition

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Zinara mulls tolling voucher as gridlocks mount

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Zimra garnishes City of Harare accounts

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Chamisa controlled HCC hit by fresh corruption scandal

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Villagers reject Chalane rescue

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa will not be removed by demonstrations and social media activism

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Loga tests positive for COVID-19

1 hr ago | 77 Views

ZRA warns of illegal recruitment for Batoka Gorge project

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Chicken Inn hold on to Chirinda

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe will be a shell by 2023

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Chamisa must groom MDC cadres

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Plot to extort Makandiwa exposed

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Gweru market contractors miss deadline

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

What Zanu-PF would do as an opposition – Part 1

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Musona nets brace

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Man dies after falling from rock

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Govt to regularise informal urban settlements to prevent demolitions

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Khupe will cool down, says Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zapu to establish welfare fund for its vetarans

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe artistes face a bleak 2021

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

National Foods offer funds to rehabilitate road

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Elephants wreak havoc

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Covid-19 erodes household income, buying power

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Demand for mobile Internet soars under Covid-19 lockdown

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Toddler injured by exploding fuse

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Police impound 100 vehicles in operation 'Mntakagogo'

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe police revoke churches gathering permission

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Surge in prices exposes profiteering businesses

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Armed robbers rape guard

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Couple found dead

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Jim Kunaka denied bail

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Govt assessing NSS bucket seats samples

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zifa discuss Covid-19 crisis

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

SA chickens out on closing borders under lockdown Level 3

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Weakened Chalane lashes Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Defiant killer kombi driver to appear in court

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Man kills 65-year-old over lover

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe records 300 new Covid cases

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Supreme Court decision leaves MDC-T in disarray

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Douglas Mwonzora takes charge of MDC-T

4 hrs ago | 1982 Views

WATCH: Weakened Chalane hits Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1661 Views

WATCH: Govt outlines Tropical Depression Chalane Battle Strategy

4 hrs ago | 289 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days