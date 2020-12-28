Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khupe will cool down, says Mwonzora

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
NEWLY-ELECTED MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora says his predecessor Thokozani Khupe will eventually cool down after she has been ranting and raving over being cheated out of her position by the former at a party extraordinary congress (EOC) weekend.

Khupe lost to Mwonzora by a wide margin in an internal poll she claimed was manipulated by the former party secretary general.

She caused drama on Sunday night when she attempted to stop proceedings during congress while claiming vote fraud.

Khupe proceeded to tell the media moments later that she had suspended Mwonzora.

Her lawyer, Lovemore Madhuku Wednesday however advised the former deputy prime minister her purported suspension of the ambitious politician was illegal, according to the party's constitution.

Khupe also accused Mwonzora of misappropriating party funds totalling $6,3 million after angry party youths loyal to the new leader turned violent and attacked her as she walked out of the congress venue, the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

Other presidential hopefuls, Morgen Komichi and Elias Mudzuri also walked out of the congress citing cheating by Mwonzora.

However, Mwonzora has offered an olive branch to his rivals at the congress saying he understood their frustrations of losing in the chaotic poll.

"I know that there were a lot of things that were said, but that was a result of anger and frustration and this comes with competition," Mwonzora said at his first press briefing as new leader at the party's headquarters, Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House.

"I think I must be a very frustrating opponent and I understand when my opponents get frustrated. That is to be expected, I expected people to get angry but I expect people to get over it.

"So we have had to allow a period of cooling for Madam Vice President (Khupe) in particular. I know she will cool down, I know that she will come back and assume her responsibilities," said Mwonzora.

At the press briefing, Mwonzora installed Khupe and Mudzuri as first and second party vice presidents respectively. However, the two are yet to confirm if they have accepted the offer.

"We have been talking not very formally but through some channels so that we resolve whatever issue was there. I think that we must also learn to accept it when we do not succeed, but as I said in my acceptance speech, this was a contest and not a fight.

"I did understand the frustration that my colleagues could have gone through but I trust that they will get over it for the benefit of the party."

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa takes annual leave, Chiwenga, Mohadi takes over

12 mins ago | 42 Views

PHOTOS: Bridge washed away by rains

36 mins ago | 240 Views

Khupe enjoys same perks as that of a Cabinet Minister

44 mins ago | 355 Views

Zanu-PF keen to establish Mwonzora's attitude on sanctions

58 mins ago | 218 Views

Mwonzora says he is not on Zanu-PF payroll

58 mins ago | 173 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in mine wrangle, kicked off gold claim

59 mins ago | 73 Views

The tale of a captured judiciary

60 mins ago | 60 Views

Chaotic MDC-T congress spells doom for opposition

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Zinara mulls tolling voucher as gridlocks mount

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Zimra garnishes City of Harare accounts

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Chamisa controlled HCC hit by fresh corruption scandal

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Villagers reject Chalane rescue

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa will not be removed by demonstrations and social media activism

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Loga tests positive for COVID-19

1 hr ago | 65 Views

ZRA warns of illegal recruitment for Batoka Gorge project

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Chicken Inn hold on to Chirinda

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe will be a shell by 2023

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Chamisa must groom MDC cadres

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Plot to extort Makandiwa exposed

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Gweru market contractors miss deadline

1 hr ago | 27 Views

What Zanu-PF would do as an opposition – Part 1

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Musona nets brace

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Man dies after falling from rock

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Govt to regularise informal urban settlements to prevent demolitions

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Zapu to establish welfare fund for its vetarans

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe artistes face a bleak 2021

1 hr ago | 25 Views

National Foods offer funds to rehabilitate road

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Elephants wreak havoc

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Covid-19 erodes household income, buying power

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Demand for mobile Internet soars under Covid-19 lockdown

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Couple arrested for rape of minor

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Toddler injured by exploding fuse

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Police impound 100 vehicles in operation 'Mntakagogo'

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe police revoke churches gathering permission

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Surge in prices exposes profiteering businesses

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Armed robbers rape guard

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Couple found dead

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Jim Kunaka denied bail

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Govt assessing NSS bucket seats samples

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zifa discuss Covid-19 crisis

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

SA chickens out on closing borders under lockdown Level 3

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Weakened Chalane lashes Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Defiant killer kombi driver to appear in court

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Man kills 65-year-old over lover

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe records 300 new Covid cases

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Supreme Court decision leaves MDC-T in disarray

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Douglas Mwonzora takes charge of MDC-T

4 hrs ago | 1953 Views

WATCH: Weakened Chalane hits Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1645 Views

WATCH: Govt outlines Tropical Depression Chalane Battle Strategy

4 hrs ago | 287 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days