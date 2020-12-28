Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man dies after falling from rock

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 52-YEAR OLD Shamva man died after falling from a rock and fructured his skull.

Charlse Tembo's body is at Shamva mortuary pending post-mortem.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident that happened on Monday.

"I can confirm a sudden death case in Shamva where an elderly drunk man fell on a rock and broke his skull, dying on the spot," Mundembe said.

According to Tembo's close relative Joseph Manoro, who collected him from the bar where he had been drinking before the fateful incident, Tembo had spent the day drinking heavily and could not walk properly on the way home.

He lost his balance and fell headlong to his death.

"The deceased is my uncle, he had been drinking all day so when I went to pick him for a meal he tried to run away after diverting from our route home and hit on a rock where he broke his skull," Manoro said.

"I discovered that he had died after breaking his skull hence I filed a police report and they attended the scene and conveyed the body to Shamva mortuary."

Source - newsday

