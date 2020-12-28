Latest News Editor's Choice


Musona nets brace

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Knowledge Musona scored a brace for his Belgian side KAS Eupen on Tuesday night, at a time some Warriors' top stars appear to be also hitting top form.

The Warriors skipper, who returned to the starting eleven this week, scored two beautiful free kicks, but they were not enough to save his side from going down 2-3 to Zulte Weregem.

He gave his side a 34th minute lead which he doubled 12 minutes after the halftime break as Eupen looked like they would cruise to a comfortable victory.

However, a late collapse by the home side saw them conceding three goals in the last 15 minutes of the match to give away the three points.

Musona was substituted with 12 minutes remaining in the match as his side lost their second match in a row to drop to 14th position on the 18 team standings.

KAS Eupen has two games in hand over teams above them.

The Smiling Assassin was returning to the starting line up after he came off the bench in last week's defeat to Club Brugge.

The 30-year-old, who is playing in the midfield role for his club has taken part in all the club's 17 league matches this season, starting in 15 of them.

Before the Tuesday's brace, he had scored just two goals this season.

It is his heroics this week though that would excite Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić, who is also revelling in the exploits of another Warriors star forward Tino Kadewere.

Kadewere has had storming start to life at Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais and was this week voted the club's Best Signing of the Year via an Olympique Lyon media pole.

The 24-year-old, who joined the French giants at the start of the year from Le Havre in Ligue 2, has defied expectation by commanding a first team jersey at the club, at the expense of France international Moussa Dembélé.

He has netted an incredible seven goals for the club in the league so far including the famous strike in the 1-0 win over PSG earlier this month.

Kadewere is just five goals shy of France and PSG superstar Kylian Mbappé in the race for the golden boot award.

The goal against PSG put the former Harare City striker on the spotlight, and many believe that he is destined for greatness.

Logarušić is hoping Kadewere will maintain his current form until the Warriors renew their bid to qualify for the 2021 African Cup of Nations finals.

The former Prince Edward High School student has formed a good partnership with Memphis Depay and Toko Ekambi at Lyon and Logarušić is hoping that his star player would also form a formidable combination with Musona and Khama Billiat in the Warriors set-up.

"I have been closely watching him and I must admit that the boy is a formidable force. He is riding high like a Warrior. He is raising the country's flag high," Logarušić told the media this week.

"My hope is that he keeps this form until we restart Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next year. We need him to keep his A game and score more goals for us. Last time in Algeria, he scored although we lost but in the coming matches he will score as we win.

"We have great players, Musona, Billiat, Nakamba (Marvelous) and many others who I know Tino can form a strong combination with, just like he has done with Ekambi and Depay at Lyon."

Source - newsday

