Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zinara mulls tolling voucher as gridlocks mount

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) says it is planning to introduce a tolling voucher as part of a broad strategy already underway to ease congestion throughout its system.

Ultimately, a more efficient e-tolling system was being developed to address the problems that motorists face at the toll gates, an official told businessDigest.

Public relations and marketing manager, Tendai Mugabe said the voucher was already at pilot stage.

He said it would be rolled out once the Zinara administration was satisfied that it would work efficiently.

The vouchers allow motorists to make pre-payments before they travel.

They are then presented at toll gates, saving them time, given that the tolling centres have been buffeted by congestion as traffic rises in Zimbabwe, where hundreds of exJapanese cars arrive daily.

Hundreds of cars were grounded at toll gates days before Christmas, as traffic built up everywhere during the holiday rush.

Many cars were forced to avoid the toll gates to save time.

BusinessDigest witnessed many motorists avoiding the Rusape tollgate and another tollgate located close to Wengezi along the Mutare-Birchenough Bridge highway.

Zinara managed to clear the traffic.

But it was one of the clearest signs that it was ill-equipped to handle traffic during demanding times.

Mugabe said that Zinara was working flat out to address the problems.

"We are going to introduce a tolling voucher, which is now at pilot stage," Mugabe said.

"We are confident that it will go a long way in easing congestion at the toll gates. With regards to bypasses, we will continue to close those illegal passes to ensure that all motorists are compliant with the law," said Mugabe.

He said Zinara was already working towards an e-tolling system that would eliminate congestion at toll gates.

The administration has traffic controllers at toll gates.

"In cases where there is a huge traffic build up, the traffic controllers swipe in the lanes to ease congestion," he said.

Economist Victor Bhoroma said as a revenue collection agency, Zinara must improve on its systems to enhance efficiencies.

"One way to do this is to have a prepaid tap and go card that motorists pre-load with toll fees and is tapped at the plaza for the boom to open without human interaction," he said.

"This way corruption and processing delays are minimised. In the short term, there is a need to beef up manpower over the festive holidays," said Bhoroma.

Another economist Henry Masasire said he was worried that Zinara was not accounting for the revenue it is collecting as the country's neglected road network continues to be ridden by potholes.

"For Zinara my concern is where their money is going," he said.

"They are taking large amounts of money on a daily basis after considering the recent hikes in toll fees. The country's road network is characterised by pothole ridden tarred roads, malfunctioning traffic lights and dilapidated public transport terminus and bus stops. Funds from Zinara should be channelled for road transport development through the relevant ministry. According to the African Development Bank, the nation needs a total of US$27,3 billion to rehabilitate all its road network hence every cent which the country receives from Zinara needs to be accounted for," Masasire noted.

Zinara recently hiked toll fees by 166%, with light motor vehicles now paying $120 to pass through the tolling system.

Previously, they paid $45.

Buses, which are class three vehicles, are now paying $240, from $90 previously.

Heavy vehicles, which are in class four, are now required to pay $300, from $115 previously.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa takes annual leave, Chiwenga, Mohadi takes over

30 mins ago | 105 Views

PHOTOS: Bridge washed away by rains

55 mins ago | 413 Views

Khupe enjoys same perks as that of a Cabinet Minister

1 hr ago | 580 Views

Zanu-PF keen to establish Mwonzora's attitude on sanctions

1 hr ago | 329 Views

Mwonzora says he is not on Zanu-PF payroll

1 hr ago | 248 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in mine wrangle, kicked off gold claim

1 hr ago | 112 Views

The tale of a captured judiciary

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Chaotic MDC-T congress spells doom for opposition

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Zimra garnishes City of Harare accounts

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Chamisa controlled HCC hit by fresh corruption scandal

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Villagers reject Chalane rescue

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa will not be removed by demonstrations and social media activism

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Loga tests positive for COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

ZRA warns of illegal recruitment for Batoka Gorge project

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Chicken Inn hold on to Chirinda

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe will be a shell by 2023

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Chamisa must groom MDC cadres

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Plot to extort Makandiwa exposed

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Gweru market contractors miss deadline

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

What Zanu-PF would do as an opposition – Part 1

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Musona nets brace

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Man dies after falling from rock

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Govt to regularise informal urban settlements to prevent demolitions

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Khupe will cool down, says Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zapu to establish welfare fund for its vetarans

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe artistes face a bleak 2021

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

National Foods offer funds to rehabilitate road

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Elephants wreak havoc

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Covid-19 erodes household income, buying power

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Demand for mobile Internet soars under Covid-19 lockdown

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Couple arrested for rape of minor

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Toddler injured by exploding fuse

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Police impound 100 vehicles in operation 'Mntakagogo'

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe police revoke churches gathering permission

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Surge in prices exposes profiteering businesses

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Armed robbers rape guard

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Couple found dead

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Jim Kunaka denied bail

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Govt assessing NSS bucket seats samples

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zifa discuss Covid-19 crisis

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

SA chickens out on closing borders under lockdown Level 3

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Weakened Chalane lashes Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Defiant killer kombi driver to appear in court

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Man kills 65-year-old over lover

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe records 300 new Covid cases

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Supreme Court decision leaves MDC-T in disarray

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Douglas Mwonzora takes charge of MDC-T

4 hrs ago | 1998 Views

WATCH: Weakened Chalane hits Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1680 Views

WATCH: Govt outlines Tropical Depression Chalane Battle Strategy

5 hrs ago | 293 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days