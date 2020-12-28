Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chaotic MDC-T congress spells doom for opposition

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THIS week's chaotic MDC-T extraordinary congress which was controversially won by party secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora against rivals Thokozani Khupe, Elias Mudzuri and Morgan Komichi dealt the opposition a lethal blow and further diminished any chances of a formidable challenge against Zanu-PF in the 2023 general elections.

The congress, which was held at the instigation of the High Court after a protracted legal battle with MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa over the identity and legitimate leadership of the MDC-T was marred by violence and allegations of vote rigging.

Before the congress, the main opposition suffered a split after the Supreme Court ruled that Chamisa was an illegitimate successor of MDC-T founder Morgan Tsvangirai, who died in 2018 of colon cancer.

Chamisa had been embroiled in a leadership tussle with Thokozani Khupe, the leader of the rival MDC-T.

Mwonzora, who is accused of misappropriating funds from party coffers, polled 883 votes out of 1 027 ballots cast. Khupe trailed at 318, Mudzuri 14 and Komichi with a yawning nine.

The results were announced by the MDCT's independent electoral management body. Perhaps sensing defeat, Khupe, had on the day of voting, suspended Mwonzora from his position on allegations of misappropriating party funds. But Mwonzora dismissed the suspension, which he said was null and void.

The irony of the vote, for a party which claimed to be the bona fide opposition of the country when it tussled with Chamisa for the control of the heart and soul of MDC-T, was not lost to MDC-Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere, who chided the party for mustering barely over 1 000 delegates at its congress.

"Zanu-PF wants to tell Zimbabweans that a party with barely a thousand congress delegates is the 'main opposition'. A true festival of absurdities," Mahere said on microblogging site Twitter.

Prior to the controversial congress, which has since been dismissed as a charade by Khupe, Komichi and Mudzuri, MDC-T had recalled a number of legislators who had won the 2018 Parliamentary elections on an MDC-Alliance vote for siding with Chamisa. In the process, the MDC-T, acting on the strength of the Supreme Court ruling also occupied Harvest House, which has been the party's headquarters since its formation in 1999.

The recalling of the legislators, which was upheld by the court and Speaker of the House of Assembly Jacob Mudenda was also seen by critics as the further emasculation of the opposition by external forces, notably President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF.

Notably, the congress was marred by violence, which climaxed with Khupe being manhandled and a barrage of abusive rants directed at her, for a party, alongside its various offshoots, which has expressed abhorrence for intimidation and violence.

Commenting on the political circus in the MDC-T, prominent lawyer Alex Magaisa noted that the farcical congress showed that "the judicially-reconstructed entity was a political error from the start."

"A quorum is the minimum number of people required for a valid meeting. The inquorate congress requires another congress to validate its decisions. But the mere fact that a political party is unable to summon enough people to form a quorum is a huge political embarrassment. But even then, they could not manage the small numbers. Three candidates walked out, citing rigging. As if it wasn't farcical already, Khupe claimed to have suspended her competitor, Mwonzora, in the middle of the congress, which was marred by despicable violence aimed at her," Magaisa wrote this week.

"The judicially-reconstructed entity was a political error from the start. Khupe abandoned her party and was lured by the promise of power in a bigger entity. But the court does not command people. She must be the only one who didn't see that she was a mere pawn in all this."

Magaisa warned that with the splinter MDC-T now in disarray, Zanu-PF was going to be the biggest beneficiary, as Zimbabwe hurtles towards the polls due in 2023.

"Expect some skeletons to come tumbling out of the cupboards. And there are quite a few skeletons in those cupboards; the regime keeps them for moments like this when they become handy. They will be repackaged and some may soon find themselves as unwilling guests of the state.

"Unfortunately, because they (MDCT) relieved themselves in the village well, there will be no sympathy for them among members of the public. To avoid this circumstance, they will have to fall at the feet of the regime, with a promise of obedient opposition," Magaisa wrote.

Political analyst Alexander Rusero contends that Zanu-PF, which has been preoccupied with forging a de facto one party state since 1980 will be the biggest beneficiary of the unfolding crisis within the ranks of MDC T, and the broader opposition.

"I think you have to contextualise the dynamics of opposition politics in Zimbabwe.

Remember the primary focus of Zanu-PF since 1980 has been the total decimation of the opposition. That has always been part of the Zanu-PF national question; it is to do away with the opposition, it is to eliminate the opposition. You must consider how Zapu was walloped. Consider how Zum was decimated," Rusero said.

Zapu was the party of Joshua Nkomo while Zum was that of Edgar Tekere, both stalwarts of the liberation struggle.

"The recent charade of Mwonzora at HICC, the seizure of party assets and firing of senators; it is a Zanu project. There is a need to rejuvenate the marriages of convenience among the opposition groups. The opposition now has more problems rocking them. If there is no climbing down of egos from opposition leaders there is nothing we can expect from them in 2023."

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa takes annual leave, Chiwenga, Mohadi takes over

30 mins ago | 105 Views

PHOTOS: Bridge washed away by rains

55 mins ago | 412 Views

Khupe enjoys same perks as that of a Cabinet Minister

1 hr ago | 579 Views

Zanu-PF keen to establish Mwonzora's attitude on sanctions

1 hr ago | 328 Views

Mwonzora says he is not on Zanu-PF payroll

1 hr ago | 248 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in mine wrangle, kicked off gold claim

1 hr ago | 112 Views

The tale of a captured judiciary

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zinara mulls tolling voucher as gridlocks mount

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Zimra garnishes City of Harare accounts

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Chamisa controlled HCC hit by fresh corruption scandal

1 hr ago | 238 Views

Villagers reject Chalane rescue

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa will not be removed by demonstrations and social media activism

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Loga tests positive for COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

ZRA warns of illegal recruitment for Batoka Gorge project

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Chicken Inn hold on to Chirinda

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe will be a shell by 2023

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Chamisa must groom MDC cadres

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Plot to extort Makandiwa exposed

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Gweru market contractors miss deadline

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

What Zanu-PF would do as an opposition – Part 1

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Musona nets brace

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Man dies after falling from rock

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Govt to regularise informal urban settlements to prevent demolitions

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Khupe will cool down, says Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zapu to establish welfare fund for its vetarans

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe artistes face a bleak 2021

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

National Foods offer funds to rehabilitate road

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Elephants wreak havoc

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Covid-19 erodes household income, buying power

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Demand for mobile Internet soars under Covid-19 lockdown

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Couple arrested for rape of minor

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Toddler injured by exploding fuse

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Police impound 100 vehicles in operation 'Mntakagogo'

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe police revoke churches gathering permission

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Surge in prices exposes profiteering businesses

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Armed robbers rape guard

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Couple found dead

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Jim Kunaka denied bail

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Govt assessing NSS bucket seats samples

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zifa discuss Covid-19 crisis

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

SA chickens out on closing borders under lockdown Level 3

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Weakened Chalane lashes Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Defiant killer kombi driver to appear in court

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Man kills 65-year-old over lover

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe records 300 new Covid cases

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Supreme Court decision leaves MDC-T in disarray

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Douglas Mwonzora takes charge of MDC-T

4 hrs ago | 1998 Views

WATCH: Weakened Chalane hits Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1680 Views

WATCH: Govt outlines Tropical Depression Chalane Battle Strategy

5 hrs ago | 293 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days