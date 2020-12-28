Latest News Editor's Choice


Khupe enjoys same perks as that of a Cabinet Minister

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
MDC-T former president Dr Thokozani Khupe who resume her role as leader of the opposition in Parliament after she and 14 others from her party were sworn-in as members of the National Assembly and Senate on 7 October has the same perks as that of a Cabinet Minister.

This was revealed by Mnangagwa's government spokesperson Nick Mangwana on microblogging site Twitter.

Said Mangwana, "As it currently stands, Leader of the Opposition in Parliament has the same perks as that of a Cabinet Minister."




Source - Byo24News

