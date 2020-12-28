Mnangagwa takes annual leave, Chiwenga, Mohadi takes over

Latest News Editor's Choice


President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be taking his annual leave from 1 January 2021 to the 2nd of February 2021, handing over executive authority to his two Vice Presidents.

A 31st of December Tweet by the Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting did not specify where Mnangagwa will spend his four-week vacation. He will be away till the 2nd of February.

Zimbabwe traditionally has two vice presidents, the president has handed over to the two of them, they are expected to act in turns, the statement stressed.

"We wish to advise the Nation that HE, President ED Mnangagwa will be taking his holiday break from the 1 January 2021 to the 2nd of February 2021. Hon VP Mohadi will be acting President from 1 January to 14 January 2021. Hon VP, Dr CGDN Chiwenga from 15 Jan to February 2021," the statement read.


The country is currently suffering an economic crisis that forced government to reintroduce new currency notes last year.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days