Kombi driver kills minor pedestrian

by Simbarashe Sithole

A BINDURA based Kombi driver is assisting police with investigations after he fatally knocked down a 7 year-old boy at the 58 kilometer peg along Mukumbura - Harare highway on Sunday.

The speeding driver Chaparadza Zienderana (62) of Aerodrome, Bindura failed to brake and hit Tafadzwa Sakupwanya who was crossing the road.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case."I can confirm a fatal road accident at the 58 kilometer peg where a seven year old boy succumbed to injuries sustained from the accident," Mundembe said.It is further alleged that the now deceased Sakupwanya sustained chest pains and died along the way to Bindura provincial hospital.Police warned motorist to travel at safe speeds during this rainy season."We are urging motorists to travel at safe speed especially during this rainy season, life is precious hence drive to remain alive."