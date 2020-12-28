Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kombi driver kills minor pedestrian

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
A BINDURA based Kombi driver is assisting police with investigations after he fatally knocked down a 7 year-old boy at the 58 kilometer peg along Mukumbura - Harare highway on Sunday.


The speeding driver Chaparadza Zienderana (62) of Aerodrome, Bindura failed to brake and hit Tafadzwa Sakupwanya who was crossing the road.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a fatal road accident at the 58 kilometer peg where a seven year old boy succumbed to injuries sustained from the accident," Mundembe said.

It is further alleged that the now deceased Sakupwanya sustained chest pains and died along the way to Bindura provincial hospital.

Police warned motorist to travel at safe speeds during this rainy season.

"We are urging motorists to travel at safe speed especially during this rainy season, life is precious hence drive to remain alive."

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa takes annual leave, Chiwenga, Mohadi takes over

4 hrs ago | 1414 Views

PHOTOS: Bridge washed away by rains

4 hrs ago | 2390 Views

Khupe enjoys same perks as that of a Cabinet Minister

4 hrs ago | 2600 Views

Zanu-PF keen to establish Mwonzora's attitude on sanctions

5 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Mwonzora says he is not on Zanu-PF payroll

5 hrs ago | 960 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in mine wrangle, kicked off gold claim

5 hrs ago | 484 Views

The tale of a captured judiciary

5 hrs ago | 469 Views

Chaotic MDC-T congress spells doom for opposition

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zinara mulls tolling voucher as gridlocks mount

5 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zimra garnishes City of Harare accounts

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chamisa controlled HCC hit by fresh corruption scandal

5 hrs ago | 578 Views

Villagers reject Chalane rescue

5 hrs ago | 425 Views

Mnangagwa will not be removed by demonstrations and social media activism

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Loga tests positive for COVID-19

5 hrs ago | 208 Views

ZRA warns of illegal recruitment for Batoka Gorge project

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Chicken Inn hold on to Chirinda

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe will be a shell by 2023

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

Chamisa must groom MDC cadres

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

Plot to extort Makandiwa exposed

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Gweru market contractors miss deadline

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

What Zanu-PF would do as an opposition – Part 1

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Musona nets brace

5 hrs ago | 252 Views

Man dies after falling from rock

5 hrs ago | 172 Views

Govt to regularise informal urban settlements to prevent demolitions

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Khupe will cool down, says Mwonzora

5 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zapu to establish welfare fund for its vetarans

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe artistes face a bleak 2021

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

National Foods offer funds to rehabilitate road

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Elephants wreak havoc

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Covid-19 erodes household income, buying power

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Demand for mobile Internet soars under Covid-19 lockdown

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Couple arrested for rape of minor

5 hrs ago | 240 Views

Toddler injured by exploding fuse

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Police impound 100 vehicles in operation 'Mntakagogo'

5 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe police revoke churches gathering permission

5 hrs ago | 592 Views

Surge in prices exposes profiteering businesses

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Armed robbers rape guard

5 hrs ago | 403 Views

Couple found dead

5 hrs ago | 469 Views

Jim Kunaka denied bail

5 hrs ago | 321 Views

Govt assessing NSS bucket seats samples

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zifa discuss Covid-19 crisis

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

SA chickens out on closing borders under lockdown Level 3

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Weakened Chalane lashes Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Defiant killer kombi driver to appear in court

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

Man kills 65-year-old over lover

5 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe records 300 new Covid cases

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Supreme Court decision leaves MDC-T in disarray

5 hrs ago | 326 Views

Douglas Mwonzora takes charge of MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 2251 Views

WATCH: Weakened Chalane hits Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 2155 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days