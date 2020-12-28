Mwonzora reaches out to Chamisa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Newly-elected MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora appeared to reach out to MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.Speaking at his first press briefing as president of the MDC-T at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, Mwonzora said Chamisa was not an enemy"The National Council will sit in January as extension to the just-ended congress to discuss further issues and national dialogue. Chamisa, Biti, Welshman or Mnangagwa are not my enemies, the real enemies are poverty and ignorance," he said.He also dismissed charges that he is working with Zanu-PF to decimate the opposition. Still, he said he was willing to work with the ruling party for the good of the nation."I don't need to be on the payroll of Zanu-PF at all. This is what opponents who are trying to discredit you do. I do not become a member of Zanu-PF just because I have disagreed with you," the MDC-T leader said.