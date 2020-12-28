Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mwonzora vows to keep Zanu-PF on its toes

by Staff reporter
46 secs ago | Views
Douglas Mwonzora took the opportunity of his first press conference to sound warning shots to Zanu-PF promising to keep the ruling party on its toes and do all he can to unite a divided opposition.

Announcing the MDC-T as "the government in waiting," Mwonzora said he will "work professionally with Zanu-PF" in proffering robust solutions to the myriad of problems facing Zimbabwe.

Mwonzora on Sunday polled 883 votes to Thokozani Khupe's miserly 118 votes, to become the opposition party president.

Morgen Komichi and Elias Mudzuri got nine and 14 votes in a poll marred by allegations of vote rigging and violence with Khupe being slapped by a yet to be identified MDC-T official. Mwonzora has condemned the violence insisting a commission of enquiry will investigate the matter.

"We are the government in waiting. What we demand from them (Zanu-PF) is what we will ask them to demand from us when we become the government," Mwonzora said.

He insisted that the direction that the party will take will dispel rumours of an unholy alliance between himself and the ruling party.

"Our relationship will be non-toxic. Our leadership will not insult anyone but it will be an effective opposition. We assure Zimbabweans that working together with Zanu-PF, we will not be working for Zanu-PF," he said.
 
"Our leadership has enormous responsibility. First we have to unite the party. We want to rebuild this movement."

He added that he is for national dialogue.

"I have said (Nelson) Chamisa is not my enemy. Welshman Ncube is not my enemy. Tenda Biti is not my enemy. Managua is not my enemy. My enemy is poverty. My enemy is the unemployment. My enemy are the deliberating issues," he said.

Source - zimmorningpost

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Khupe accepts VP post with conditions

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Mwonzora

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Mwonzora reaches out to Chamisa

10 mins ago | 16 Views

Kombi driver kills minor pedestrian

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mnangagwa takes annual leave, Chiwenga, Mohadi takes over

5 hrs ago | 1601 Views

PHOTOS: Bridge washed away by rains

5 hrs ago | 2690 Views

Khupe enjoys same perks as that of a Cabinet Minister

5 hrs ago | 2867 Views

Zanu-PF keen to establish Mwonzora's attitude on sanctions

5 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Mwonzora says he is not on Zanu-PF payroll

5 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in mine wrangle, kicked off gold claim

5 hrs ago | 566 Views

The tale of a captured judiciary

5 hrs ago | 498 Views

Chaotic MDC-T congress spells doom for opposition

5 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zinara mulls tolling voucher as gridlocks mount

5 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimra garnishes City of Harare accounts

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa controlled HCC hit by fresh corruption scandal

5 hrs ago | 604 Views

Villagers reject Chalane rescue

5 hrs ago | 468 Views

Mnangagwa will not be removed by demonstrations and social media activism

6 hrs ago | 282 Views

Loga tests positive for COVID-19

6 hrs ago | 223 Views

ZRA warns of illegal recruitment for Batoka Gorge project

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

Chicken Inn hold on to Chirinda

6 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe will be a shell by 2023

6 hrs ago | 317 Views

Chamisa must groom MDC cadres

6 hrs ago | 346 Views

Plot to extort Makandiwa exposed

6 hrs ago | 472 Views

Gweru market contractors miss deadline

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

What Zanu-PF would do as an opposition – Part 1

6 hrs ago | 102 Views

Musona nets brace

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Man dies after falling from rock

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Govt to regularise informal urban settlements to prevent demolitions

6 hrs ago | 225 Views

Khupe will cool down, says Mwonzora

6 hrs ago | 429 Views

Zapu to establish welfare fund for its vetarans

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe artistes face a bleak 2021

6 hrs ago | 43 Views

National Foods offer funds to rehabilitate road

6 hrs ago | 206 Views

Elephants wreak havoc

6 hrs ago | 181 Views

Covid-19 erodes household income, buying power

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Demand for mobile Internet soars under Covid-19 lockdown

6 hrs ago | 51 Views

Couple arrested for rape of minor

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Toddler injured by exploding fuse

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

Police impound 100 vehicles in operation 'Mntakagogo'

6 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimbabwe police revoke churches gathering permission

6 hrs ago | 625 Views

Surge in prices exposes profiteering businesses

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Armed robbers rape guard

6 hrs ago | 425 Views

Couple found dead

6 hrs ago | 490 Views

Jim Kunaka denied bail

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Govt assessing NSS bucket seats samples

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zifa discuss Covid-19 crisis

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

SA chickens out on closing borders under lockdown Level 3

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Weakened Chalane lashes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 379 Views

Defiant killer kombi driver to appear in court

6 hrs ago | 110 Views

Man kills 65-year-old over lover

6 hrs ago | 236 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days