Zanu-PF UK/Europe Chairman Cde Masimba Tawengwa dies at 48

ZANU PF and Zimbabwe have been plunged in sorrow as cde Masimba dies. Zanu PF UK/EU District chairman Cde Masimba Tawengwa has died of Covid-19.

He was 48. Cde Masimba died of complications similar to COVID even though he tested COVID 19 negative on Wednesday the 30th of December.  
He died at Arundel Hospital in Harare around 4pm on the New year's eve.

Cde Tawengwa got sick while at his farm in Marondera on the 31st December and suffered from shortness of breath, and was then taken to Harare for hospitalisation.

Permanent secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana, who worked with him in the UK, said he died 10 minutes after being put on oxygen.

Talking in Harare the ZANU PF UK/Europe Secretary General cde Xavier Zvavare said". Words do fail me cde. Masimba was a colleague and a friend.  He loved his party and he was a people's leader. Cde Tawengwa always fought for people. He was fighting for the diaspora to own land in Zimbabwe. Despite that he had his own farm in Marondera cde Tawengwa knocked every door in the high office fighting for the people. He was a selfless leader a leader with people at heart. He was soft spoken a little bit shy but resolute in his purpose. We have lost a man who had the whole future ahead of him and he had plans for the country. Cde Tawengwa had started a project to help diaspora into transport business. He was assisting in coach building for busses. We have lost" cde Zavare said his voice cracking with grief.

"It is with a deep sense of shock and sadness that we received news of the death of Cde Masimba Tavengwa, our Zanu PF UK/ Europe Chairman.
Cde Tavengwa will be remembered as a calm but brave and loyal cadre of Zanu PF. He was the epitome of patriotism and inspired so many of his countrymen in the Diaspora. Zanu PF UK family is all the poorer without him. Revolutionaries never die, they just fade away.
Rest in Peace Cde Tavengwa 💪🏾🇿🇼"
Cde Edias Mushayanyama, Zanu PF member, Bristol, UK

"I am in deep shock, just can't believe it. I have done business with CDE Tawengwa and he was such a lovely man. My prayers and thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. MHSRIP." CDE Kampira ZANU PF UK said amidst the pouring of grief from all corners of Europe.
Cde Mashanda from Germany said.

"Cde Tawengwa was a leader who can not be replaced. He stood for ZANU PF in very unfriendly grounds May His Soul Rest In Peace"
Comrade Ushe an Executive member of ZANU PF UK said "We have lost a friend and a leader. Cde Tawengwa had time for everyone and would be happy to help or signpost you to those he knew would be able to address your issues.
RIP cde."
Cde Musukutwa  wrote

"I sat with Cde Masimba on initiatives requested by the Vice President and Minister of Health to help  introducing new strategies and approach in compliance with initives implemented by VP Chiwenga in reformation of our Health system. I am still working on the document ment to be presented before VP in January. He was a humbly and strategic man, he was good at gathering knowledge from people who lead fields, group them to formulate a Think Tank. The man was a true leader, will sadly missed, we had so much in making but all has been hijacked by death. We feel robbed!"
Several people have texted their condolence messages. Cde Tawengwa was a unifier.

God has taken and we can never know why?  

Cde Kuda Mugari was loss of words. He  just said "Why why Why??"
Funeral arrangement are still underway.

Vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk

Source - Dr Masimba Mavaza

