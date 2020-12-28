Latest News Editor's Choice


War vets hail Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
UNDER the leadership of President Mnangagwa Zimbabwe has been able to stabilise the economy and lay the foundation for inevitable success, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) chairman Chris Mutsvangwa has said.

Addressing the media in Harare yesterday the war veterans' leader also announced that the President had approved the hosting of a congress by the liberation war heroes this year.

Mutsvangwa said in 2020 the President took bold steps to manage the financial sector for the benefit of all Zimbabweans, something that has never happened in the history of post Independent Zimbabwe.

"If we look back 1980 we wanted political history, in 2000 we wanted political history by recovering our land and its resources, what was left was our financial victory

''From that time the country suffered from wayward financial management, everyone remembers the hyperinflation of the 1st Republic especially 2008 when the whole population lost its historic service.

"As the (ZNLWVA) we are happy about the stewardship of this economy by our President. We stood by him in elections and we will continue standing by him , he is doing a fantastic job in managing finances of this country and the introduction of-PFumvudza farming is a great progress to boost agricultural production which guarantee food self-sufficiency and commercialise smallholder agriculture,'' he said.

Mutsvangwa said the date for the congress of war veterans was still to be decided.

"We are announcing in the shortest possible time the holding of the congress of Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association so we are telling members of the ZNLWVA across the country that the conference is going to be held in due course and there will be elections of new leadership of ZNLWVA which will emanate from that congress. We have set up a committee consisting of seven chairmen from various districts, it will be chaired by the Vice Chairman of ZNLWVA (Headman Moyo), he will be in charge of transport and logistics arrangements."

Source - the herald

